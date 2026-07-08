Fans Go Wild for Lupita Nyong’O’s Beautiful ‘The Odyssey’ Premiere Pics — ‘A Goddess’

Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’O has treated her fans to some beautiful photographs from her experience at the premiere of “The Odyssey.”

Nyong’O, 43, plays the dual role of Helen of Troy and her sister Clytemnestra in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic fantasy action movie. The star-studded London premiere for it took place at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Monday, July 6.

Celebrities were out in force for the event, with Nyong’O’s castmates — Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Samantha Morton, and Charlize Theron — among the attendees.

The star — who played Maz Kanata in three “Star Wars” movies and Nakia in both of Marvel’s “Black Panther” instalments — took to social media to show off her incredible look for the occasion.

Lupita Nyong’O Says ‘We Have Launched’ Regarding ‘The Odyssey’

In a post on her Instagram account, Lupita Nyong’O shared her experience at the premiere of “The Odyssey” with her 11.1 million followers.

The actress posted a carousel of seven photographs from the event, which included several of her showing off her utterly gorgeous outfit. Ludwig Göransson’s soundtrack for “The Odyssey” plays over the post.

Nyong’O wore a shimmering, scintillating silver dress from Christian Cowan’s fall 2026 ready-to-wear collection (per Red Carpet Fashion Awards) and she looked absolutely phenomenal in it.

Specifically, Nyong’O’s seven pictures comprised four of just her in the stunning dress, and three in which she is joined by various members of “The Odyssey’s” cast and crew.

Nyong’O captioned her post, “We have launched! The Odyssey 🩶 London Premiere.”

Her fans and followers loved the post, with one of them commenting, “The face card that launched a thousand ships ✨✨✨✨.”

Another follower wrote, “A goddess ❤️.”

Someone else said, “Our Queen of Troy.👑😍😍”

Last but not least, one of Nyong’O’s fans noted, “Pure beauty, class, elegance.”

Nyong’O Also Posted a Video

Lupita Nyong’O also posted a short video from before the premiere of “The Odyssey.”

Slayyyter’s 2026 hit “Dance…” plays over the top of the 22-second clip, which features the actress walking through her London hotel reception wearing her stunning Christian Cowan dress.

In the video, a hand appears on screen to stop her in her tracks, before the camera circles around her to show off her fabulous figure-hugging outfit from every angle. The aforementioned hand then performs a finger-clicking gesture to send Nyong’O on her way again.

She looked absolutely incredible and her fans and followers agreed.

One big fan said, “They cast you as a human when you’re clearly a goddess 🔥🔥🔥.”

“I would launch a thousand ships for her,” another fan wrote.

Another of Nyong’O’s followers commented, “This is my Helen of Troy I don’t care what anyone else says.”

Even the official account of Instagram had their say on this one, writing, “this look is too good.”

Finally, one Instagram user said, “Yes sister!! A work of art!! 🔥”

“The Odyssey” his theaters around the world on Friday, July 17.

Per IMDb, the movie’s plot is as follows: “After the Trojan War, Odysseus faces a dangerous voyage back to Ithaca, meeting creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, Sirens, and Calypso along the way.”

Get your tickets now and make sure you go and watch it!