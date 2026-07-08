Cole McBee Reveals Why He Spent $35K on Kacie’s Ring Amid Family’s Legal & Money Woes

Cole McBee knew exactly what he wanted when he went shopping for Kacie Adkison’s engagement ring, even as his family continued working through serious financial problems.

The “McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” star proposed to his longtime girlfriend on November 7, 2025. During the show’s July 6 episode, viewers saw Cole choose the 3.16-carat diamond ring he would eventually give Kacie.

According to Bravo producers, the ring retails for $35,000.

Cole’s brother Jesse McBee immediately noticed its size when the jeweler brought it out.

“That’s giant,” Jesse said.

“That’s the one thing Kacie said,” Cole replied. “She’s like, ‘I want it big!’”

Cole later explained why he was willing to spend so much on the ring despite the McBee family’s ongoing financial problems.

“I’ve been saving up for this ring for a long time, and even though finances aren’t great right now at the farm, Kacie deserves it,” he told producers.

Cole McBee Says Family Struggles Gave Him Clarity About Kacie

Play

Cole’s proposal came after a difficult period for the McBee family.

His father, Steve McBee Sr., was sentenced to 24 months in prison after pleading guilty to federal crop insurance fraud. The family has also been working to deal with millions of dollars in fines, restitution and debt.

Cole admitted the situation had taken a toll on him.

“Life and work has just been heavy lately. You know, between my dad’s sentencing, and all the debt that we’ve been trying to work through, it’s been tough,” he said.

However, the challenges also made him more certain about his future with Kacie and their daughter, Blair.

“But, you know, the one thing that always makes my day and keeps me going is seeing Kacie and Blair when I get home, and hanging out with them,” he continued. “They’re the light of my world and they motivate me every day to keep fighting.”

Cole added, “I know what I want, and I want to spend the rest of my life with her.”

Cole McBee Admits He Was Anxious About Proposing

Despite his certainty, Cole admitted he felt “a lot of anxiety” before asking Kacie to marry him.

His nerves stemmed from the couple’s previous conversations about engagement. During season 2, Cole went ring shopping with his mother, Kristi McBee, before bringing up marriage with Kacie.

At the time, she told him she was not ready.

“I just think we need a little more time,” Kacie said. “I don’t wanna get engaged just because it’s the next step in our relationship. I wanna get married because, like, I wanna spend the rest of my life with you.”

She also told producers, “I think we have a lot to improve in our relationship before I can see myself marrying him.”

Looking back, Cole admitted Kacie had a point.

“There was probably some things that I needed to work on, and change. She was still wanting to see a few things from me,” he said during the July 6 episode.

Cole explained that their lives had changed significantly since that first conversation.

“Now, I’m not as big of a drinker as I used to be. We’ve had our house built. We’ve had Blair. We are settled in,” he said.

Even with those changes, Cole worried about whether Kacie was finally ready.

“It is a little nerve-racking bringing it back up, just ‘cuz I hope that she is ready now,” he admitted.

The McBee Family Is Still Working Through Its Financial Problems

Play

Cole also addressed the family’s financial situation during a July 6 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“To say we’re out of everything would be a lie,” he told Andy Cohen. “We’re still going through it, we’re still working through it, and there’s still hurdles to get over.”

However, Cole said the family has made progress.

“But, we’re in a much better place than we were yesterday, and we’re in a whole lot better spot than we were last year, so that’s all we can do,” he said.

The McBee brothers have sold property to help reduce their debt, but Cole acknowledged that the sales did not solve every problem.

“That solved a lot of the problems, but there’s still some problems out there,” he said. “But we’re getting them solved, and we’re moving in the right direction every day.”

During the season 3 premiere, Steven McBee Jr. decided to sell the headquarters of McBee Farm & Cattle Co., including the grain bins, shop and aviation building.

“My dad facing a $7 million fine is hard to even fathom,” Steven said. “That’s a ton of money that we do not have.”

Although selling the property was difficult, Steven said it gave the family a chance to protect other parts of the business.

“As much as I hate to do that, that is the only path forward where we can keep the main farm and all our houses,” he explained. “Let’s cut down the debt, get the banks to breathe a little bit and to stop blowing us up, so then we can focus on the actual business.”

New episodes of “The McBee Dynasty” air Monday nights on Bravo.