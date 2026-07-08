RHOC Season 20 Cast Breakdown: Vicki Gunvalson Faces an Unexpected New Rival

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” is celebrating its 20th season with a familiar face reclaiming her orange and a new Housewife joining the longtime group.

Vicki Gunvalson returns as a full-time Housewife after reclaiming her orange onstage at BravoCon 2025. She joins returning cast members Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Jennifer Pedranti.

The group will also welcome realtor and developer Carmella Garcia, a former Playboy Playmate of the Year and WWE wrestler who enters the cast through her friendship with Jennifer.

According to the official June 11 announcement, the women will “band together to face their challenges head on, testing long-standing friendships while navigating the demands of family life.”

Here is a look at what each cast member will face when RHOC season 20 premieres.

Vicki Gunvalson Returns to RHOC With a New Rival

Gunvalson is back with an orange after appearing in a reduced role during recent seasons.

When she is not working at Coto Insurance or spending time in Coto de Caza, Gunvalson splits her time between homes in La Quinta and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. She is also happy in her relationship with boyfriend Michael.

However, questions begin when the women learn there is a ring without a proposal.

Gunvalson will also continue navigating her longtime friendships with Judge and Beador. Her biggest new challenge may come from Garcia, whom she is forced to welcome into the group.

Garcia is not easily intimidated, setting the stage for tension between the returning OG and the newest member of the cast.

Shannon Beador Rethinks Her Lifestyle and Longtime Friendships

Beador is living the single life in Corona del Mar and looking for a life partner while also focusing on her financial future.

With help from Gunvalson, Beador works on improving her financial literacy and makes decisions that force her to reconsider her lifestyle.

Her friendships are also changing. Beador tests the strength of her relationship with Pedranti while continuing to work through her complicated history with Judge.

Gunvalson helps Beador and Judge move toward a better place, but the longtime friends still face new challenges.

Heather Dubrow Faces a Major Family Change

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Dubrow’s family life changes when her mother, Carole, moves from New York to Los Angeles.

The move puts more focus on their already-complicated relationship as the two adjust to living closer to each other.

Dubrow also faces changes within the friend group. Her dynamic with the women takes a turn, leaving several cast members wondering where they stand with her.

Judge is especially unsure about her relationship with Dubrow as the season progresses.

Tamra Judge Enters a New Chapter Before Old Issues Return

Judge is preparing to become an empty-nester and wants to make the most of her new chapter.

At the same time, she is dealing with changing hormones and trying to maintain the inner peace she has found.

Her friendship with Beador improves with help from Gunvalson, but another longtime relationship soon faces trouble. Judge confronts Gunvalson over a past comment about her parenting choices.

As tensions rise, Judge will have to decide whether she can maintain her calmer approach or return to her old way of handling conflict.

Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter Face Changes at Home

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Simpson is focusing on her health as she turns 50 following an emotional year with her family.

She has made self-care a priority, but her home life remains complicated. Simpson and her husband, Shane, face strain in their marriage as he makes sacrifices involving his career and parenting.

Simpson also has a realization about her friendship with Dubrow. At the same time, she finds common ground with Garcia.

Kirschenheiter is preparing for another major life change after getting engaged to longtime boyfriend Travis.

Although she is enjoying her engagement, questions arise before she can walk down the aisle. Her increasingly glamorous lifestyle also gets the attention of the other women, who begin questioning some of her financial decisions.

Kirschenheiter remains close to Simpson, but she becomes suspicious when Garcia attempts to form a connection with her best friend.

Jennifer Pedranti Introduces New Housewife Carmella Garcia

Pedranti continues building a future with fiancé Ryan while managing a home filled with teenagers.

She also takes on a new role within the group as a peacemaker. Pedranti tries to help the women repair their relationships with Judge and begins to reconsider her own stance toward her former foe.

Pedranti is also responsible for introducing Garcia to the cast.

Their friendship becomes more complicated when Garcia offers Pedranti a potential new career opportunity. The other women soon begin questioning whether the offer is legitimate.

Garcia enters the group as a realtor and developer and a mother of four teenagers between the ages of 14 and 18.

The self-described “girls’ girl” quickly forms friendships, but some cast members begin questioning her choices and motives. Garcia also proves she is not afraid to confront the longtime Housewives when tension develops with Gunvalson.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 20 premieres with a supersized episode on Thursday, July 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. New episodes will be available to stream the following day on Peacock.