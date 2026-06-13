Who Is Carmella Garcia? What to Know About RHOC’s Newest Housewife Before Season 20

The trailer for Season 20 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” has finally arrived, and while returning favorites like Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti, and Vicki Gunvalson are already familiar faces to viewers, one newcomer has quickly become a hot topic among fans.

Enter Carmella Garcia.

The newest Orange County Housewife is stepping into one of Bravo’s most established franchises, and after appearing in the newly released trailer, viewers are already searching for answers about who she is, where she came from, and what she brings to the cast.

From her surprising career path to her connection to a former NFL star, here’s everything to know about RHOC’s newest cast member ahead of the Season 20 premiere.

Carmella Garcia Has One of the Most Unusual Backgrounds in RHOC History

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Long before joining the Bravo universe, Garcia built a career that looked very different from most Housewives.

According to Bravo, Garcia grew up in Ohio before moving to Los Angeles at 18 to pursue modeling. Over the years, she worked as a model, became a Playboy Playmate, and later spent time in the professional wrestling world before eventually transitioning into real estate.

Today, Garcia works as a luxury real estate agent and developer with The Oppenheim Group’s Corona del Mar office.

That diverse résumé already sets her apart from many of her castmates and could make her one of the more intriguing additions RHOC has seen in recent years.

Garcia also appears more than ready for the spotlight.

In comments shared by Bravo ahead of the season, she admitted she tends to leave an impression on people and joked that viewers either love her or hate her.

That confidence appears to carry into Season 20, where Bravo describes her as someone who is “not intimidated easily” and isn’t afraid to speak her mind.

Family Life May Become a Major Part of Her Storyline

While Garcia’s career is impressive, family appears to be at the center of her life.

She is the mother of four children: daughters Presley and Faith, and sons Jason and Jax. She shares her children with former NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia, whom she was previously married to.

According to Bravo, Garcia currently splits her time between Corona del Mar and Rancho Santa Fe.

As cameras rolled for Season 20, Garcia also found herself entering a new chapter personally. Her oldest daughter, Presley, is preparing to leave for college, a milestone Garcia recently described as emotional but exciting.

She shared that she views her 40s as a chance to rediscover herself after spending decades focused on raising her family.

That perspective could offer a different dynamic from some of the other women on the cast and provide viewers with a more personal look at her life beyond the drama.

Why Fans Are Already Talking About Carmella Garcia

Although RHOC Season 20 has not premiered yet, Garcia is already generating buzz.

In the trailer, she appears alongside several veteran cast members and is shown interacting with Jennifer Pedranti before finding herself in the middle of tensions involving OG Vicki Gunvalson.

Bravo’s official description teases that Garcia quickly makes friends, but that some members of the group begin questioning her choices and motivations as the season unfolds.

If the trailer is any indication, she won’t be staying on the sidelines for long.

Whether she ultimately becomes a fan favorite or one of the season’s most polarizing personalities remains to be seen. But before the first episode has even aired, Carmella Garcia has already accomplished something many new Housewives hope for: she’s become one of the most talked-about names heading into a new season.

Season 20 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” premieres Thursday, July 9, on Bravo, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.