Heather Dubrow Shares What We Didn’t See in ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 20 Trailer

The trailer for Season 20 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” delivered plenty of memorable moments, but according to Heather Dubrow, it only tells part of the story.

While attending the grand opening of Lisa Vanderpump’s new Las Vegas hotel, The Vanderpump Hotel, Dubrow opened up about Bravo’s first look at the milestone season and revealed that some of what fans can expect never made it into the preview.

For Dubrow, one of the most surprising things about the trailer wasn’t what was included. It was what was left out.

Heather Says the Trailer Focused on Nostalgia

After two decades on the air, “The Real Housewives of Orange County” has built a legacy unlike any other franchise in the Housewives universe. According to Dubrow, Bravo leaned into that history when putting together the Season 20 trailer.

“It’s interesting, what the trailer showed, was the nostalgia,” Dubrow said. “And there really is so much of that in the best way that I think the audience is going to absolutely love.”

The trailer highlighted several familiar faces, longtime friendships, and callbacks that longtime viewers immediately recognized. As the original Housewives franchise celebrates its 20th season, that sense of history appears to be woven throughout the upcoming episodes.

Bravo has already confirmed appearances from former Housewives including Jeana Keough, Jo De La Rosa, Kimberly Bryant, Lauri Peterson, Lizzie Rovsek, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas. Vicki Gunvalson also returns in a full-time role for the milestone season, adding another connection to the show’s earliest years.

For longtime fans, the nostalgia Dubrow referenced may end up being one of Season 20’s biggest draws.

But Heather Says There’s Much More Ahead

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While nostalgia may have been the focus of the trailer, Dubrow hinted that viewers have only seen a small glimpse of what’s still to come.

“It didn’t show a lot of the drama, which there is,” she said.

One of the moments featured in the trailer involves Emily Simpson and Jennifer Pedranti. In the preview, Simpson tells Pedranti, “She thinks you’re obsessed with her,” referring to Dubrow.

According to Dubrow, that storyline is only part of a much larger picture.

“Which unfortunately I’m in the middle of a bit of it,” she admitted.

The longtime Housewife joked that despite her best efforts, avoiding the situation wasn’t exactly possible.

“I tried to stay out of it but sometimes you step in it.”

While Dubrow stopped short of revealing additional details, her comments suggest that some of the season’s most talked-about moments have yet to be revealed.

That’s likely welcome news for longtime viewers eager to see what Bravo has in store for the franchise’s landmark 20th season. If Dubrow is right, the trailer may have highlighted the memories, but the biggest surprises are still waiting for fans when the new season premieres.

When Does ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 20 Premiere?

Viewers won’t have to wait much longer to see what Dubrow was talking about.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” Season 20 premieres Thursday, July 9 on Bravo.

The cast includes Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Jennifer Pedranti, and newcomer Carmella Garcia. Vicki Gunvalson also returns in a full-time role for the milestone season.

If Dubrow’s comments are any indication, the trailer only scratched the surface of what’s ahead. While Bravo chose to spotlight the nostalgia of 20 years in Orange County, she says there’s still plenty viewers haven’t seen yet.