RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Shows Support for Sister-In-Law Melissa Gorga Post-Feud

The situation couldn’t be sweeter between sisters-in-law Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice.

The two “Real Housewives of New Jersey” co-stars reunited on June 18 to celebrate the latest addition to Gorga’s Let’s Sprinkle by MG cookie line, with Dolores Catania also in attendance.

The appearance comes after Melissa and Teresa announced back in November 2025 that they had finally made up, following a years-long feud.

So far, Teresa, Dolores, and Melissa are the only cast members confirmed by Bravo for Season 15 of RHONJ, which is currently filming. Additional cast announcements will come at a later date.

Inside Melissa’s Cookie Launch

The three co-stars were seen posing for photos together in images shared by Us Weekly from the event.

For the party, both Teresa and Dolores wore pink—Giudice in a long, glittery gown and Catania in a wrap dress—while Gorga rocked a turquoise mini. The three were also joined by their significant others, with Teresa’s husband Luis Ruelas, Melissa’s husband (and Teresa’s brother) Joe Gorga, and Dolores’ fiancé Paulie Connell all also wearing pink.

They were all on hand to celebrate Gorga adding chocolate chip cookies with sprinkles to her line of sweet treats.

“It’s really, really nice, and at the end of the day, like whatever we went through, Teresa and I, and Dolores [and I, as well] have been through so much through the years,” Melissa told Us Weekly at the event. “At the end of the day, they know that I work really, really hard. That is one thing that I don’t think anyone would ever take from me.”

“I put my heart and soul into this, and this was something that, when it took off we had like $500,000 in sales in the first two months, to watch my children sit with me and watch the numbers grow and watch me like attack it and get the packaging, and it was rough,” she added of her cookie journey. “Those two months I was overwhelmed, I sold out. I owed people cookies. It was chaos … because I had no idea that this was gonna hit hard, and I worked really hard, and cookies speak for themselves.”

The new flavors are available to order now.

Andy Cohen Teases RHONJ Season 15



“Real Housewives” franchise producer Andy Cohen recently spoke with Variety about all things Bravo and briefly teased the return of RHONJ. The series had an extended hiatus between Seasons 14 and 15 after things between Melissa and Teresa became increasingly toxic. Their ceasefire, it seems, helped pave the way for filming to pick back up.

“‘New Jersey,’ we just started filming, but it’s going great,” Cohen said in the June 11 interview.

When asked whether the sisters-in-law had truly made up, he added, “They actually have, and I do believe it.”

“You know, this happened months ago, and we decided not to film anything because, frankly, we’ve seen Melissa — and we’ve seen Joe and Teresa — make up before,” he continued. “We were like, ‘Great, if you’re going to do this, go do it!’”’ And they lived in it for many months.”

He added that, while at BravoCon back in November 2025, he spoke with Teresa’s daughter Gia about the family reunion.

“She looked in my eye, and she was telling me things that they had been doing as a family, and she was emotional about having her uncle back and her cousins back,” he added. “And I was like, ‘OK, good. This is real.'”