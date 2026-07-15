Heather Dubrow Confronts Tamra Judge in New RHOC Preview

Season 20 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” is gearing up for its second episode of the season. Now, in a new preview, Heather Dubrow and Tamra Judge can be seen hashing out their issues after the latter of the two walked away from a conversation in the previous episode.

Regarding RHOC season 20, it also stars Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Jennifer Pedranti, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and the new housewife, Carmella Garcia.

Heather Dubrow Didn’t Enjoy Seeing Tamra Judge Walk Off on RHOC

Getty Heather Dubrow Getty

The new Us Weekly preview for “The Real Housewives of Orange County” shows Dubrow and Judge sitting down for lunch together. They began by discussing an event, noting that they’re both “done with the daredevil [stuff].” Judge then said, “I can’t do it anymore. As I get older, my nervous system is getting really weird.” See the clip here.

She then revealed that she’s had trouble sleeping as she’s aged. After that, Dubrow mentioned their issues, saying, “I didn’t like the way we ended the party. Then, like, you walking off. I didn’t like the conversation with Jenn afterward.”

Regarding what Pedranti had said, Judge recalled that Dubrow had spoken behind her back. According to her, “And that I’m put in a box. Basically, I’m not friends with you like I think I am.” From there, Dubrow could be seen in a confessional, saying the only time she mentions Judge with Pedranti is when she asks about their costar.

Dubrow then said, “They don’t understand. I can have a problem with your behavior and then reach out to you and then talk to you as a friend.” After that, Judge became vulnerable, saying she believes her costar thinks the worst of her. She added, “I mean, I don’t feel like you like me.”

Tamra Judge Asked Heather If She ‘Minimized’ Their Friendship

Getty Tamra Judge Getty

As this part of the “Real Housewives of Orange County” episode continued, Judge stated that she understood why Dubrow’s approach to her friendship was “confusing” to Pedranti. She said, “For Heather to say negative things about me and then be nice to me in person at her party, that’s the part about Heather that I feel is a little manipulative.

Judge then asked Dubrow if she “minimizes” their friendship around other people, explaining that she can not like someone’s behavior without hating them. Dubrow went on to say that she has all of the RHOC ladies in different boxes.

Season 20 of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Is Well Received So Far

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As mentioned, “The Real Housewives of Orange County” returned in July for its milestone 20th season. Notably, this marks the highly anticipated return of Gunvalson. Following the episode’s premiere, Bravo Ratings reported it drew 0.627 million live viewers, an increase over the show’s 19th-season premiere.

The show also delivered a .10 share in the all-important 18-to-49 demographic. Regarding the season 19 premiere, it was watched by 0.516 people and had a 0.09 share in the ratings.

Fans can watch new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” on Thursdays and stream it the following day on Peacock.