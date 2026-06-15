Tamra Judge Shares Rare Wedding Photos With Husband, Eddie

Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Orange County” is set to premiere on June 9. Now, ahead of the season, Tamra Judge is celebrating 13 years of marriage with husband Eddie Judge. Not only did she write a sweet caption to commemorate the milestone, but she also shared rare wedding photos. This comes after the RHOC season 20 trailer debuted.

Judge took to Instagram on Monday, June 15. She said, “Lucky 13. 🍀🤍 Cheers to 13 years of love, laughter, and everything in between. Our wedding day was perfect, and 13 years later, I’d do it all over again.”

Following the post, Judge received several positive comments. One came from her RHOC costar Heather Dubrow. She said, “Happy Anniversary!!!! What a beautiful day that was !!! Love you both!” A fan said, “Happy Anniversary to my favourite Real Housewives couple!!!”

Another person said, “Happy Anniversary!! I remember watching it. I can’t believe it has been 13 years!” A different social media user wrote, “I’m doing a RHOC re-watch and just watched the episode where you were shopping for your dress. Happy anniversary, cuties!”

Tamra Judge Recently Discussed The Support Eddie Has Shared

Judge has been open about not being in the best place mentally amid season 19 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” In 2025, she spoke to BravoTV about the difficult time she had as well as the report she received from her entrepreneur husband.

She said, “My husband has been my biggest supporter, my biggest cheerleader. He loves me so much, and he just wants me to do what’s right for me or what’s healthy. And he’s always there for me, so I can’t complain.”

Regarding the tough RHOC season, Judge stated, “You guys are watching my emotional journey happen right here on The Real Housewives of Orange County (Season 19.) It’s been definitely a difficult situation for me because I’m not really great with my emotions, but I’m trying to get through it the best that I can. Stop judging me.”

She also discussed Eddie’s dynamic with her kids, saying, “We’re at that time right now where, you know, the kids are older and he met me while my kids were very little. I think Sophia [Barney] was only a couple years old.”

Bravo Recently Released the RHOC Season 20 Trailer

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As mentioned, season 20 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” is set to premiere on July 9. Roughly a month before the new season, Bravo released the highly anticipated trailer. Notably, one of the highlights consists of clips from Judge’s finale party, which included several former RHOC stars.

Additionally, Vicki Gunvalson, who is a main cast member this season, can be seen trying to repair the friendship between Judge and Shannon Beador.



















