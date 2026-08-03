SEE: Carrie Ann Inaba Share a Moment With Fans During DWTS Con 2026

DWTS Con 2026 was packed with memorable moments for “Dancing with the Stars” fans. And Carrie Ann Inaba was right in the middle of the excitement. The longtime judge spent part of the weekend connecting with attendees before later helping judge one of the convention’s signature events.

It seems like the three-day celebration, held July 31 through August 2 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California, gave fans plenty to talk about. Yep, events like this are a fun way to bring the ballroom community together. And Inaba helped make the experience even more special.

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Carrie Ann Inaba Takes Time to Greet Fans

As Sunday’s programming got underway, fans waiting inside the convention center behind a barrier were treated to a special moment with Inaba as she arrived.

In the video above, she can be seen smiling, waving, blowing kisses, and stopping to sign a few autographs before making her way farther into the venue. Inaba was dressed in a black strapless dress, star-print tennis shoes, and carried a can of Diet Coke.

The interaction only lasted a short time, but they added another memorable moment to an already exciting weekend for attendees. Let’s be real, conventions are all about bringing fans closer to the people they’ve watched on TV for years. When someone takes a few extra moments to acknowledge the crowd, it can make the experience even more special.

Inaba Helped Judge the ‘For the Fans’ Competition

Inaba’s day at DWTS Con didn’t end with greeting fans. She also served as one of the judges during the convention’s “For the Fans” event.

According to the official DWTS Con website, the event is:

“The culmination of an epic weekend, this show celebrates the iconic numbers fans love most-brought to life by pros and guest celebs. Plus, selected fans get the chance to take the stage, partnering with a pro to rehearse, glam up, and compete for the 2026 DWTS CON Mirrorball Trophy.”

The competition gave selected fans the opportunity to partner with professional dancers, rehearse throughout the weekend, and perform in front of judges for a chance to win the 2026 DWTS Con Mirrorball Trophy.

It seems like this event has become one of the biggest highlights of the convention. Because it gives fans the opportunity to become part of the action instead of simply watching from the audience. Honestly, having Inaba judge the performances made the experience even more authentic for everyone who stepped onto the stage.

DWTS Season 35 is Almost Here

DWTS Con also comes as excitement continues to build for Season 35 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

The upcoming season was officially announced during Hulu’s Get Real event in April by hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough. According to ABC, the new season is set to premiere September 15, 2026, airing simultaneously on ABC and Disney+.

So far, the celebrity lineup includes:

There’s still one professional dancer left to be determined. The winner of the currently airing spin-off, “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro,” will join the cast as a professional partner for one of the celebrity contestants.

Honestly, the Season 35 cast is already shaping up to be an interesting mix of personalities. And there’s still more to come before premiere night. Yep, the excitement for the new season is definitely starting to build.

Between the growing cast announcements and weekends like DWTS Con, fans have plenty to look forward to before the ballroom doors officially open again in September. And let’s be real, seeing stars like Carrie Ann Inaba take time to connect with fans is exactly the kind of moment that keeps people coming back to events like this year after year. It seems like the countdown to the new season is only getting more exciting.

For more coverage of the 2026 DWTS Con and any news, check out our “Dancing with the Stars” page.