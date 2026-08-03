Derek Hough Pays Heartfelt Tribute On Stage to His Wife, Hayley

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough and his wife, Hayley, have just a few more weeks of their ongoing Symphony of Dance Tour.

This show holds great significance to the couple, since it’s a revival of their 2023 tour where Hayley suffered a cranial hematoma. They went on to create a documentary about her recovery, also called “The Symphony of Dance.” It debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival this year and received overwhelming praise.

During a recent tour stop, Derek Hough took a moment to honor Hayley and passed her the microphone. Hear what she had to say to the audience.

Derek & Hayley Hough Thank the Crowd For Their Support

As the Symphony of Dance Tour heads into its final weeks, Derek and Hayley Hough are sharing just how thankful they feel for the honor of performing for fans across the country.

“Moment of love and gratitude ♥️” Derek captioned a new Instagram update.

Hayley simply replied with two silver heart emojis.

During the video, Derek approaches his wife who stares back at him in confusion. He urges her to say something and she does a silly little dance in response.

“I’m always talking, right? Come on,” he tells the audience before handing the microphone to Hayley.

“Hi everyone,” Hayley says, and the crowd responds with thunderous applause and cheers. “I mean, what else is there to say other than thank you guys all so much for being here tonight.

“Not only tonight, but with us for the past few years,” the 31-year-old continued. “[Derek] explained earlier that we’ve had some major ups and downs. We have a beautiful baby girl now and I’m so grateful, but I’m grateful for all of your guys’ support throughout these years. It’s been a wild rollercoaster of a ride. But thank you all so much for your prayers, your love, your support. I love you all so much. Thank you.”

Fans Go Wild For the Hough Family’s Latest Post

In the comments, fans gushed over the couple and wished them nothing but happiness as they continue their lives together.

“[Hayley], you are a class act and an inspiration! Much love! 💕” one fan wrote.

“Derek you inspired me to dance and I have my first ever competition coming up and I just wanted to say thank you,” a grateful fan chimed in.

“God bless you both and your sweet baby girl always. ❤️🙏” another added.

During the Symphony of Dance Tour, Derek and Hayley Hough have graciously interacted with fans as often as possible. The 41-year-old started posting videos titled “Dancing With the Fans,” in which he greets fans after the show and even shows them a few moves.

Even though the Houghs understandably can’t spend time with everyone, fans truly appreciate the effort and kindness.

Derek Hough and the rest of the “Dancing With the Stars” judges will return during the series premiere at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, on ABC. There will be another episode the following night on Wednesday, September 16.