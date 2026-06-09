Derek Hough Digs Into Behind-the-Scenes Details on His Exciting New Tour in Exclusive Interview

This week, “Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert debuted their documentary, “The Symphony of Dance,” at the Tribeca Film Festival.

After their sold-out screening at Tribeca, the Houghs are diving right back to work. This summer, they will present an encore performance of their Symphony of Dance tour, entertaining audiences around the country.

Ahead of the tour’s first stop, Derek Hough graciously spoke to EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle and gave fans a sneak peek at what to expect.

Derek Hough Digs Into the Tour Details

While speaking to EntertainmentNow, Derek Hough gave an inside scoop on his Symphony of Dance tour.

“What’s so special about this tour is that this is the tour that’s from the documentary,” Hough explained. He noted that he’s tweaked certain elements and upgraded it, but it’s still the same show at its core. The choreographer invited fans to attend and see the show in a “bigger, better” way.

Hough told EntertainmentNow that he was too proud of the Symphony of Dance tour to perform it once. He and Hayley knew they needed to do an “encore performance” and add more numbers.

While Derek and Hayley Hough are the main performers, they also have an ensemble of dancers who take the show to the next level.

“The cast of dancers, they are literal superhuman beings that do things with their bodies that I didn’t even know were possible. It’s incredible. They’re so talented, they’re so hungry, they have so much energy. It’s really special,” the 41-year-old gushed.

The DWTS Judge Added an Interactive Element to This Tour

The Symphony of Dance tour holds a special place in Derek Hough’s heart, with plenty of fun moments for DWTS fans.

“I wrote a song about being a judge on ‘Dancing With the Stars,'” Hough said. “It’s a fun, sort of a big Broadway, playful thing where I poke fun at myself about the scoring and the differences between being a pro and being a judge. It’s really fun. People who are fans of the show will really get a kick of it because there’s lots of inside jokes.”

“If you’re a ‘Dancing With the Stars’ fan, you’ll really like that part a lot,” he quipped.

Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba won’t be on tour with Derek Hough, but he found a way to include his co-judges in the performance. When asked if they would include jokes about Bruno being unable to stay seated, Hough had an immediate response.

“Trust me, we have an incredible Bruno moment,” he hinted.

They also found a way to incorporate an audience member into that number, making it a more interactive show. The audience member gets turned into a “guest judge” for the number, with Hough pointing out that judging isn’t as easy as it appears.

Each Individual Show Will Be Different

Every element of the show was crafted with the fans’ benefit in mind. The Houghs understand that fans might want to come to multiple performances, so they’ve decided to shake things up from night to night.

“There’s going to be something different every single show that will be a fun thing for people to be able to look forward to,” Derek Hough explained.

The Symphony of Dance Tour begins on June 24 in El Cajon, California before concluding on August 24 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets are available for purchase through the tour’s official website.