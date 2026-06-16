Derek Hough Shares Emotional Update on Dance Tour Return With Hayley Erbert

Derek Hough is counting down the days until he returns to the stage with wife Hayley Erbert Hough.

The “Dancing With the Stars” judge shared a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals for the upcoming “Symphony of Dance: Encore” tour in an Instagram Reel posted June 16, giving fans a glimpse at the production before it officially launches June 24.

The video featured appearances from several familiar faces, including fellow “Dancing With the Stars” pros, co-host Alfonso Ribeiro and actress and dancer Jenna Dewan, all of whom stopped by rehearsals to show their support for the couple.

“A HUGE thank you to all our amazing friends and family for joining us at the Symphony of Dance: Encore rehearsal,” Hough wrote in the caption.

“Seeing this show come to life again and feeling the energy, emotion, and excitement in the room was a reminder of how special it is to be back on tour!”

One of the standout moments came from Hough’s longtime friend and fellow “Dancing With the Stars” alum Mark Ballas, who encouraged fans to attend the show.

“You have to come see this show, it is a banger,” Ballas said in the clip.

Hough concluded the post by inviting fans to join the experience when the nationwide tour begins later this month.

“Now it’s your turn,” he wrote.

Why This Tour Means So Much to Derek and Hayley

While the rehearsal footage showcased plenty of excitement, the upcoming tour carries a deeper meaning for Hough and Erbert.

“Symphony of Dance: Encore” marks another milestone in Erbert’s remarkable recovery after she suffered a life-threatening brain bleed in December 2023 and underwent emergency brain surgery.

According to the Tribeca Festival description for the documentary “The Symphony of Dance,” the film follows Erbert’s physical, emotional and mental recovery as she worked toward returning to the stage alongside her husband just four months after surgery.

The documentary captures rehearsals, recovery milestones and the couple’s journey through one of the most difficult periods of their lives, ultimately culminating with Erbert’s return to the “Symphony of Dance” stage in April 2024.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Erbert said the experience ultimately strengthened her relationship with dance.

“I immediately fell back in love with it,” she said. “I’ve danced my entire life, and I was like, ‘I can’t not have dance in my life.'”

A New Chapter for the Hough Family

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The “Encore” tour represents more than a return to performing.

Last year, Hough announced the new production as a continuation of the original show and a celebration of everything he and Erbert have overcome together. The updated tour will feature fan-favorite routines alongside new choreography and storytelling inspired by their journey over the past two years.

The couple has also spoken openly about the emotional impact of Erbert’s medical emergency.

During a recent interview with Extra, Hough said they “truly almost lost her” following the brain bleed. He later described the documentary as a love story and became emotional discussing how their daughter will one day be able to watch the film and see her mother’s strength throughout the recovery process.

Now, with rehearsals underway and opening night just days away, Hough and Erbert are preparing to take the stage together once again.

As Hough told fans in his Instagram post, “We can’t wait to bring Symphony of Dance to cities across the country starting NEXT WEEK from June 24-August 16.”