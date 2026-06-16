Diagnosis Confirmed for Corey Feldman After In-Flight Medical Emergency

Corey Feldman had a scary incident happen on Monday, June 15, after he suffered a medical emergency mid-air during a flight from Chicago to Los Angeles. He was met by paramedics at the gate and was then rushed to the hospital.

And now, new information has come out, with the actor having received an official diagnosis.

Page Six reports that Feldman had food poisoning, adding that he spent the night receiving tests to make sure it wasn’t pancreatitis or gallstones. His representative ultimately confirmed the diagnosis of food poisoning.

“Corey is doing much better and is now out of the hospital,” his rep told the outlet.

“Corey wants to thank everyone for all of the love and well wishes,” his rep added. “He has definitely seen a lot of the messages and really appreciates everything.”

Feldman began feeling sick on the flight and was checked out by a fellow passenger who is a doctor.

Fans Rally In Support For Corey Feldman

Tons of comments were left under TMZ’s Instagram post announcing the news.

“The world needs Corey! Just for being the Nerd he is! 🙌,” one person wrote.

“Protect this national treasure at all costs!,” another person commented.

“Goonies never die 🙏,” a fan posted.

“Hope he’s gonna be ok sending prayers 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏,” another fan said.

“🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️❤️ come on Corey pull through! You’re one of us. Still need you in this world,” one fan expressed.

Corey Feldman Was In Chicago For the 40th Anniversary Of ‘Stand By Me’

Play

The reason for Feldman’s trip to Chicago was due to a stop on the Stand by Me Live tour, which celebrates the 40th anniversary of Rob Reiner’s iconic 1986 film.

“Stand by Me” follows four twelve-year-old boys from an Oregon town who embark on an adventure and find the body of a missing boy. In the movie, Feldman plays Teddy Duchamp, starring alongside River Phoenix (Chris Chambers), Wil Wheaton (Gordie Lachance), and Jerry O’Connell (Vern Tessio).

Recently, Feldman also opened up about being excluded from the 2026 Oscars tribute for Reiner and his wife, Michele, who were tragically murdered in their home last December. Their son, Nick Reiner, has been charged with their murders.

“Personally, it felt a little bit like a family reunion I wasn’t invited to,” he told Entertainment Weekly in a March interview, “but we’re not going to use this time to get into my feelings about that.”

“Instead, I just want to say that I’m with the rest of us, we’re all very destroyed that things went down the way they did,” he continued, “losing Rob when we all thought he’d be joining us at some point for this tour.”

The Oscars tribute began with Bill Crystal talking about his beloved friend’s contributions. And with that, he was soon joined by other actors who had worked with Reiner, including “When Harry Met Sally” star Meg Ryan” as well as Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Kathy Bates, Kiefer Sutherland, Demi Moore, Jerry O’Connell, Annette Benning, Mandy Patinkin, Fred Savage, Cary Elwes and more.

