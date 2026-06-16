Inside Corey Feldman’s Last Instagram Post Before Hospitalization

While on a flight, “Stand By Me” star Corey Feldman suffered a medical emergency. On the evening of Monday, June 15, TMZ broke the news, reporting that Feldman’s plane landed at LAX where an ambulance took him to the hospital.

While the public waits for positive news about Corey Feldman’s health, many have taken to social media to wish him well. Just before his medical emergency, the actor had been participating in the “Stand By Me” live tour, appearing in Chicago alongside his co-stars.

Corey Feldman Enjoyed a Road Trip Through Indiana Before His Chicago Appearance

The 1986 film “Stand By Me” became a classic coming-of-age film. In honor of the 40th anniversary, stars Corey Feldman, Jerry O’Connell, and Wil Wheaton embarked on a live tour across the country. The fourth star, River Phoenix, passed away in 1993.

Fans thoroughly enjoyed hearing directly from the trio of former child stars. The actors have publicly echoed similar sentiments as they met with fans. Sadly, Corey Feldman suffered a medical emergency just as the tour concluded. While fans await news of his health, many have reflected on his final post before hospitalization.

“‘Stand By Me’ Live in Chicago @ the world famous @chicagotheatre & the road 2 getting 2 r final stop (4 now?) on the #standbymelive tour!” Corey Feldman shared on Instagram, writing the post in all capital letters.

On the trip, the group stopped by Michael Jackson‘s childhood home in Gary, Indiana. Feldman noted they wanted to pay their respects to the “greatest entertainment family in music history.” He attached several photos and videos from the road trip.

“Sadly….. this was the final weekend of shows 4 the 40th anniversary of #standbyme tour!! #But I’ve been hearing rumblings that due 2 incredible turnouts there may b a chance of more d8s added in coming months….. So 4 now njoy these, & as always stay tuned 4 xciting upd8s!!” Feldman concluded the post.

In the comments, fans wished the actor well during his hospital stay.

“Sending prayers Corey, hope you feel better soon,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments.

“Hope you’re ok Corey! Sending love,” another added.

A Physician Examined the ‘Goonies’ Star on the Plane

Before the Chicago show, Corey Feldman, Wil Wheaton, and Jerry O’Connell appeared in Indianapolis. The men appeared to have an excellent time together, taking several selfies during the event.

TMZ reports that Feldman began feeling ill mid-flight. Thankfully, a doctor was also on board the flight and examined the actor. The outlet notes that pancreatitis or gallstones could be to blame.

In 2018, Corey Feldman posted on X that he had been hospitalized after a man stabbed him. The actor described the attack on social media, saying that a strange man opened his car door and began stabbing him. Feldman was alone with his security team that night, so he expressed gratitude that no one else was injured.

Thankfully, the actor survived the attack. Fans remain hopeful that Corey Feldman will make a full recovery after his current hospitalization stay as well.

Our hearts go out to Corey Feldman and his loved ones at this time.

