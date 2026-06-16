Corey Feldman Rushed to Hospital in Los Angeles: REPORT

Corey Feldman has been rushed by ambulance to a Los Angeles hospital after suffering a medical emergency mid-air during a flight, TMZ reported Monday night, June 15.

The outlet says they learned the 54-year-old ’90s star was on a flight from Chicago which was about to touch down at LAX when he began “feeling very sick,” prompting a doctor onboard to check him out. TMZ says at landing, the actor was met by paramedics at the gate.

They say they were told by a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department that they “responded to the airport for a patient experiencing a medical emergency.” The statement is quoted as going on to say that “the patient, a 54 year old male, was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.”

TMZ says they’ve received confirmation that the patient in question was Feldman, and they’ve learned he’s currently undergoing tests at a hospital. The report also says TMZ’s source reported doctors Feldman’s condition “might be pancreatitis or gallstones.”

Corey Feldman Was Previously Hospitalized After an Vehicle Attack 8 Years Ago

Play