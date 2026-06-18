Corey Feldman Breaks Silence After Being Hospitalized Following Flight Emergency

What began as a frightening ordeal for Corey Feldman has thankfully ended with good news. Days after being hospitalized following a medical emergency on a flight from Chicago to Los Angeles, the actor is speaking out and reassuring fans about his recovery.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum took to social media on June 17 and said the situation was far less serious than initially reported. In a message shared on Instagram on Wednesday, the “Goonies” star explained that he had been incorrectly diagnosed before doctors determined he was actually suffering from food poisoning.

“IT WAS A BIG SCARE BCUZ A DR MISDIAGNOSED ME & THEN SOME1 ON THE MEDICAL STAFF SENT THAT MISDIAGNOSIS 2 THE MEDIA IN REAL TIME, BASED ON THE RESULT OF A PRELIMINARY BLOOD TEST!

“HOWEVER IT WAS ONLY FOOD POISONING THANK GOD! ILL B OK. NOW BACK 2 ROCK N ROLL…..”

Early Reports Suggested a More Serious Condition

Following Feldman’s hospitalization, reports surfaced suggesting doctors were investigating conditions including pancreatitis or gallstones.

The actor spent the night in the hospital and underwent a series of medical tests before physicians reached a final diagnosis.

By Tuesday, his representative confirmed that Feldman had been discharged and was recovering.

“Corey is doing much better and is now out of the hospital,” his representative told Daily Mail on June 16.

The representative had earlier stated that doctors ruled out gallstones while Feldman awaited additional testing, including an MRI.

The exact source of the food poisoning has not been publicly identified.

Fans Flooded Social Media With Messages of Support

Getty Corey Feldman attends the Premiere of ‘My Truth: The Rape Of Two Coreys’

News of Feldman’s hospitalization quickly spread online, prompting an outpouring of concern from longtime fans.

Many supporters turned to his Instagram page to share well-wishes and ask for updates on his condition.

Just before the health scare unfolded, Feldman had posted photos and videos from Gary, Indiana, where he paid tribute to Michael Jackson before traveling to Chicago for a screening of his 1985 classic, “The Goonies.”

As reports about his hospitalization emerged, the comment section shifted from movie nostalgia to concern for the actor’s health.

After his diagnosis became clear, Feldman’s representative thanked supporters on his behalf.

“Corey wants to thank everyone for all of the love and well wishes,” the representative said, as per the Los Angeles Times. “He has definitely seen a lot of the messages and really appreciates everything.”

Feldman Turns Attention Back to New Music

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While discussing the health scare, Feldman also used his social media post to spotlight his upcoming music release.

The actor and musician promoted his new single, “What Am I Here 4?,” which is scheduled for release on June 22.

Calling attention to the timing of the song’s launch, Feldman thanked his collaborators and shared behind-the-scenes footage from the recording studio.

The video showed him smiling, performing on the drums, and working alongside members of his band before the flight emergency.

For Feldman, the frightening experience appears to be firmly in the rearview mirror. After days of uncertainty and concern, the actor says he is recovering well and ready to return to doing what he loves.

As he told fans directly: “HOWEVER IT WAS ONLY FOOD POISONING THANK GOD! ILL B OK. NOW BACK 2 ROCK N ROLL…..”