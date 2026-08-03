HGTV’s Schedule for the Week: What to Watch August 3-9, 2026

HGTV really isn’t slowing down as August gets underway. The network continues rolling out fresh episodes of its newest series while keeping longtime favorites firmly in the mix, making it easy to find something to watch almost every night of the week.

Instead of leaning on one big premiere, this week’s schedule focuses on building momentum for several of the network’s newest additions. Let’s be real, that’s one of the things HGTV does best. It introduces a new show, gives it room to grow, and still finds plenty of space for the series viewers tune in for week after week.

Whether you’re planning a relaxing evening after work or looking for a weekend binge, there’s no shortage of renovations, house hunts, and design inspiration ahead. Honestly, the lineup feels balanced from beginning to end, with a nice mix of competitions, makeovers, and real estate adventures.

Here’s everything airing on HGTV’s primetime schedule from August 3 through August 9.

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What’s Happening This Week on HGTV

“Ugliest House in America” continues its eighth season with another search for homes in desperate need of a makeover, while “Crashers” keeps delivering dramatic renovation rescues on Monday nights.

Tuesday remains one of HGTV’s busiest evenings thanks to new episodes of “Love It or List It,” “Extreme Buyers Club,” and “House Hunters International.” Meanwhile, Wednesday brings another round of competition on “Renovation Resort Showdown” before “Worst Yard on the Block” returns with two fresh episodes.

The week also keeps newer series in the spotlight. “Roast My Rental” appears several times throughout the schedule, HGTV’s house hunting franchise reruns the first episode of its newest iteration, “House Hunters: Grand Alaska” on Thursday, and Sunday wraps everything up with fresh episodes of “Holmes on Homes: Building a Legacy,” “Maine Cabin Masters: All Inn,” and “House Hunters.”

It seems like HGTV has found a comfortable rhythm this summer by rotating newer series alongside familiar favorites instead of letting one show dominate the schedule. Yep, that approach keeps the lineup feeling fresh without changing what longtime viewers already enjoy.

(Note: All times are Eastern, unless otherwise stated.)

Monday, August 3, 2026

Monday is all about renovations, unusual home buyers, and another stop on the search for America’s ugliest house. Honestly, this has quietly become one of HGTV’s strongest renovation nights.

6:00pm & 7:00pm: “Extreme Buyers Club”

8:00pm: “Ugliest House in America”

9:00pm: “Ugliest House in America” (New) Season 8, Episode 3: “A Storm of Ugly in the Sunshine State”

10:00pm: “Crashers” (New) Season 1, Episode 9: “Divided Design”

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “Worst Yard on the Block”

Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Tuesday mixes returning favorites with another international house-hunting adventure. Let’s be real, those “Extreme Buyers Club” episode titles alone are enough to spark some curiosity.

6:00pm: “Renovation Aloha”

7:00pm: “Love It or List It”

8:00pm: “Love It or List It” (New) Season 21, Episode 7: “Take the Equity and Run”

9:00pm: “Extreme Buyers Club” (New) Season 1, Episode 3: “Victorian Vibes and Mermaid Dives”

10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New) Season 208, Episode 18: “Love at First Swipe in Da Nang”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Wednesday keeps the renovation momentum going with another competition and two fresh outdoor transformations. Competition and landscaping shows continue to make this one of the busiest nights of the week.

6:00pm & 7:00pm: “Ugliest House in America”

8:00pm & 8:30pm: “Roast My Rental”

9:00pm: “Renovation Resort Showdown” (New) Season 3, Episode 6: “Be Our Guests”

10:00pm & 10:30pm: “Worst Yard on the Block” (New) Season 1, Episode 7: “Poison Paradise” Season 1, Episode 8: “Chaos to Calm Oasis”

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Thursday, August 6, 2026

Thursday shifts the attention toward house hunting, with both domestic and international searches on the schedule. It seems like this has become the perfect night for anyone who enjoys seeing homes from around the world.

6:00pm & 6:30pm: “Worst Yard on the Block”

7:00pm – 8:30pm: “House Hunters

9:00pm: “House Hunters: Grand Alaska”

10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New) Season 209, Episode 13: “An Encore Performance on the Coast of Pego, Spain”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Friday, August 7, 2026

Friday sticks with one of HGTV’s most familiar combinations of dream homes, unusual listings, and house hunting. It continues to offer one of the easiest nights to jump into the lineup, whether you’re watching from the beginning or tuning in later.

6:00pm – 8:30pm: “My Lottery Dream Home”

9:00pm: “My Lottery Dream Home” (New) Season 19, Episode 12: “Welcome to Forever”

9:30pm: “Zillow Gone Wild” (New) Season 3, Episode 14: “Enchanted Forest”

10:00pm: “Roast My Rental”

10:30pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 278, Episode 2: “Ganso the Portuguese Porch Goose”

11:00pm& 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Saturday, August 8, 2026

Saturday delivers another long “House Hunters” marathon before ending the night with a brand-new episode. A weekend marathon is always a good excuse to leave HGTV on in the background.

6:00pm: “Extreme Buyers Club”

7:00pm – 9:30pm: “House Hunters”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 278, Episode 3: “Something Between a Unicorn and a Fantasy”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Sunday, August 9, 2026

And then, Sunday wraps up the week with new episodes of home renovation series’ before closing things out with another new episode of “House Hunters.”

6:00pm & 7:00pm: “Crashers”

8:00pm: “Holmes on Homes: Building a Legacy” (New) Season 2, Episode 4: “Lifted Up”

9:00pm: “Maine Cabin Masters: All Inn” (New) Season 1, Episode 4: “Rise and Dine”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 278, Episode 10: “Not High Maintenance Just a Lot of Work”

10:30pm: “House Hunters”

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “Roast My Rental”

Another Week, Another Packed HGTV Lineup

HGTV continues to keep its summer schedule moving with a healthy mix of returning favorites and newer series that are beginning to establish themselves. And there’s something new to check out nearly every evening; from “Ugliest House in America” and “Crashers” to “Renovation Resort Showdown” and “House Hunters.”

Yep, the network has found a formula that’s working. Honestly, whether you’re here for renovation competitions, creative landscaping projects, or unique home-buyer stories, the week of August 3–9 offers another full primetime lineup that’s easy to settle in and enjoy.