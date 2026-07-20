HGTV’s Schedule for the Week: What to Watch July 20-26, 2026

HGTV isn’t wasting any time shaking up its summer lineup. After a busy week of finales and premieres, the network is back with even more fresh programming, including the return of a fan-favorite competition and two all-new series making their debut.

If you’ve been looking for something new to add to your weekly watchlist, this might be one of the strongest weeks of the summer so far. There are still plenty of familiar faces across the schedule, but HGTV is clearly making room for some new ideas, too. Let’s be real, that’s one of the reasons the network stays so easy to come back to week after week.

Here’s everything airing on HGTV’s primetime schedule from July 20 through July 26.

Getty HGTV sign display from the “Ugliest House in America” For Your Emmy Consideration Event in 2023

What’s Happening This Week on HGTV

The biggest headline this week is the return of “Ugliest House in America,” which kicks off its eighth season on Monday. The competition series has become one of HGTV’s biggest summer staples, and it’s back with another search for homes in serious need of a makeover.

Tuesday brings another new episode of “Love It or List It,” but it’s also the debut of “Extreme Buyers Club,” a brand-new series that introduces viewers to some truly unusual home-buying situations. Then on Friday, HGTV rolls out another premiere with “Roast My Rental,” adding yet another fresh title to the network’s growing lineup.

Returning favorites are still everywhere throughout the week. “Crashers” continues its first season, “Renovation Resort Showdown” keeps the competition going, “Worst Yard on the Block” returns with two more episodes, and “House Hunters” once again fills multiple nights across the schedule.

It seems like HGTV is making this summer all about introducing new shows while keeping its biggest franchises front and center. Honestly, it’s a nice balance that gives longtime viewers something familiar while also making room for new concepts.

Here’s how the week plays out. (Note: All times are Eastern, unless otherwise stated.)

Monday, July 20, 2026

Monday kicks things off with a marathon of house hunting before one of HGTV’s biggest summer competitions returns. Honestly, bringing back “Ugliest House in America” is a fun way to start the week, especially if you’ve been waiting for another round of unforgettable home transformations.

6:00pm – 8:30pm: ”House Hunters”

9:00pm: “Ugliest House in America” (New, Season Premiere) Season 8, Episode 1: “The Ugliest of the Frontier”

10:00pm: “Crashers” (New) Season 1, Episode 7: “Don’t Rain on My Reno”

11:00pm: “Crashers”

Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Tuesday mixes familiar favorites with one of the week’s biggest premieres. Let’s be real, a title like “Living Room Llamas” is enough to make almost anyone curious about what they’re about to watch.

7:00pm: “Love It or List It”

8:00pm: “Love It or List It” (New) Season 21, Episode 5: “Moving In or Moving On?”

9:00pm: “Extreme Buyers Club” (New, Series Premiere) Season 1, Episode 1: “Living Room Llamas”

10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New) Season 210, Episode 3: “Unfamiliar Homeland in Hoi An, Vietnam”

10:30pm: “House Hunters Australia” (New) Season 1, Episode 20: “Instant Noodle Home”

11:00pm: “House Hunters Australia”

11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Wednesday continues several of HGTV’s newest additions with another busy night of renovations. Competition shows and outdoor makeovers continue to be one of HGTV’s strongest combinations this summer.

6:00pm & 7:00pm: “Crashers”

8:00pm: “Ugliest House in America”

9:00pm: “Renovation Resort Showdown” (New) Season 3, Episode 4: “Bunkie Battle Royale”

10:00pm & 10:30pm: “Worst Yard on the Block (New) Season 1, Episode 3: “The Feral Frontier” Season 1, Episode 4: “Inheriting a Jungle”

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Thursday, July 23, 2026

Thursday shifts the spotlight to international house hunting while giving viewers another chance to catch one of the week’s newest series. It seems like Thursday is the perfect night if you enjoy seeing homes and destinations from around the world.

5:00pm – 7:30pm: “House Hunters”

8:00pm: “Extreme Buyers Club”

9:00pm & 9:30pm: “House Hunters International”

10:00: “House Hunters International” (New) Season 209, Episode 11: “UK Rain to Finnish Reindeer”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Friday, July 24, 2026

Friday is another major night thanks to the premiere of HGTV’s newest renovation series. The debut of “Roast My Rental” gives viewers another fresh series to check out before the weekend gets underway.

6:00pm – 9:00pm: “My Lottery Dream Home”

9:30pm: “Zillow Gone Wild” (New) Season 3, Episode 12: “Sleigh All Day”

10:00pm: “Roast My Rental” (New, Series Premiere) Season1, Episode 1: “Cottage Comeback”

10:3pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 277, Episode 8: “Stilettos in the South”

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Saturday, July 25, 2026

Saturday settles into another long stretch of “House Hunters” before wrapping up with one more look at Tuesday’s newest series. If you’re in the mood for a relaxing Saturday night, this lineup makes it easy to jump in at any point.

5:00pm – 9:30pm: “House Hunters”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 277, Episode 9: “Bougie Size Queen”

10:30pm: “House Hunters”

11:00pm: “Extreme Buyers Club”

Sunday, July 26, 2026

Sunday closes out the week with home renovations before another fresh episode of “House Hunters.” It’s a solid finish to another week that mixes brand-new series with plenty of HGTV staples.

8:00pm: “Holmes on Homes: Building a Legacy” (New) Season 2, Episode 5: “Generations of Care”

9:00pm: “Maine Cabin Masters: All Inn” (New) Season 1, Episode 2: “Weird Bathrooms B&B”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 278, Episode 4: “It Could Be a Nightmare”

10:30pm: “House Hunters”

11:00pm: “Roast My Rental”

11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Why This Week Works So Well

This week feels like HGTV fully embracing the second half of its summer schedule. Between the return of “Ugliest House in America” and the premieres of both “Extreme Buyers Club” and “Roast My Rental,” there’s no shortage of new content to explore.

Yep, the network is adding new shows at a pretty fast pace, but it hasn’t forgotten about the series viewers already look forward to every week. Let’s be real, that’s probably the biggest reason HGTV continues to have such an easy, bingeable lineup. Whether you’re tuning in for the latest renovation competition, an offbeat real estate series, or another night of “House Hunters,” this week’s schedule has a little something for everyone.