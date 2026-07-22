Tia Mowry, 48, Smolders in Royal Blue Mini Dress for Romantic Date Night: SEE

Did someone say supermodel?

Tia Mowry, 48, gave fans a look into her favorite date night looks in an Instagram video on Tuesday, July 21 — and let’s just say sultry and classy have never looked so good!

In her video, the “Sister, Sister” star modeled five sizzling numbers fit for any occasion. Her first option was a silk pajama set perfect for turning in early with your beau.

Mowry’s second option was a matching teal-colored maxi skirt and crop top — an essential outfit for warm summer nights.

As the outfit changes kept coming, the actress turned up the heat a couple notches with each option. Her third date night outfit was a smoldering royal blue mini dress designed with iridescent sequins.

Tia Mowry’s Black Bustier and See-Through Shirt

Next was an oversized black see-through shirt with a matching black bustier underneath. Mowry matched the risqué top with a pair of black mini shorts.

Mowry’s sleekest date night outfit? Her fifth option! For her last fashionable moment, the “Twitches” actress wore a black corset with high-rise black dress pants. She finished the look with a long pair of black gloves.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Mowry joked, “pov: you’ve changed outfits five times before he even gets here 😂.”

Fans of the Hallmark alum celebrated her in the comments. After one fan said they were “so happy she’s happy,” Mowry responded, “that I am ❤️.”

Another fan joked, “Tia outside lol,” prompting the “Miracle in Motor City” star to reply, “Nah I am in ❤️.”

So who’s the lucky man who stole her heart?

In May, Mowry made her relationship with boyfriend, 35-year-old art teacher Javon’e “Javvani” Armada, public during a romantic getaway in Cabo San Lucas. The couple launched their relationship to the world in an 18-photo Instagram post with cozy snaps from their Mexico getaway.

Tia Mowry Says She’s ‘In Love’

In March, Mowry confirmed she was “in love” during a red carpet interview at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards, held in Los Angelas at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel.

“I’m in love,” Mowry blushingly said. “But that’s all I’m going to say. I’m keeping this close to my heart.”

Mowry later told PEOPLE in July that after she filed for a divorce in 2022 from Cory Hardrict, she spent four years working to revitalize her mindset before jumping into something serious again.

“In the world of dating, you have to become who you want to date. You attract what and who you are, but you have to become that person yourself first,” she said. “So I feel like I was in solitude for four years, which was challenging but also rewarding.”

When shedding light on just how different Williams makes her feel from past partners, Mowry told PEOPLE, “I’m just at ease. I’m very present. I’m very grateful, and I’m just having fun with life.”

“No games being played, just intentional, honest. That’s what I’m experiencing right now,” she added of her new romance.