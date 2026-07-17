Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Reach New Custody Agreement 3 Years After Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict have reached a new child custody agreement more than three years after finalizing their divorce.

The latest filing comes nearly four years after Mowry announced that she and Hardrict were ending their 14-year marriage. Since then, both have remained committed to raising their children together, with each publicly emphasizing the importance of putting Cree and Cairo first as they navigate co-parenting.

New Custody Terms Outline Parenting Boundaries

Mowry and Hardrict have agreed they may only enter each other’s homes if invited by the other parent. The updated agreement also allows Hardrict to spend time with Cree and Cairo during Mowry’s custodial time, provided the visits include both children unless other circumstances prevent it.

Per Us Weekly, Hardrict also agreed to return the children to Mowry by 9 p.m. during custody exchanges. The outlet reported the former spouses may also enter one another’s homes for scheduled custody exchanges.

Mowry and Hardrict have not publicly addressed the custody modification.

The update follows the couple’s October 2022 separation after 14 years of marriage. At the time, Mowry shared the news in an Instagram statement.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.”

Mowry requested joint legal and physical custody when she filed for divorce, and the arrangement was approved when their divorce was finalized in April 2023. Their original agreement also prohibited either parent from introducing the children to a new romantic partner until the relationship reached the six-month mark.

Both Have Continued to Put Their Children First

Following the divorce, Mowry admitted to People that adjusting to single motherhood left her feeling like she was “in survival mode” as she balanced caring for everyone around her while learning to prioritize herself.

“But for me,” she said, “it’s about learning how to be aware and present with myself, and tapping in and making sure I too am taken care of. [Because] how can you take care of other people if your cup isn’t filled?”

She has also said Hardrict will always be family. Speaking to TMZ in December 2022, Mowry revealed they planned to spend the holidays together with their children.

“Yes, we are going to be spending the holidays with him, which we’re really excited about,” she said. “With the whole family.”

“I mean, family is family no matter what happens, and that’s what’s important to me,” she added. “We will always be family.”

Mowry later told HelloBeautiful that ending the marriage was also a decision made for Cree and Cairo.

“A part of my decision was also for them,” she said. “For them seeing their mother walk in truth, I feel like it’s a great lesson for them because it was not an easy decision.”

Mowry has also said she approaches co-parenting with “love and compassion,” while Hardrict shared during an April 2025 appearance on “Sherri” that he ignores outside “noise” and keeps his children as his top priority.

“If you really love your children, you won’t get involved in the noise or the mess,” Hardrict said. “I make sure I always think about them first. I put myself last.”