Kendra Wilkinson Shares Proud Mom Moment Over Son’s College News

Kendra Wilkinson has another reason to celebrate.

Just weeks after ringing in her 41st birthday surrounded by her two children, the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant is now celebrating a major milestone for her son, Hank Baskett IV. The proud mom revealed that the 16-year-old has already received acceptance offers from two colleges before even beginning his junior year of high school.

Kendra Cheers on Hank’s Latest Achievement

hhhhWilkinson, 41, couldn’t hide her excitement as she praised Hank’s dedication and accomplishments.

“So proud of my son for already receiving 2 offers for college,” she wrote. “He’s heading into junior year at 16 yrs old and I’ve witnessed how hard he works everyday. So awesome and a great moment in our lives.”

She finished the post with the hashtags “Blessed” and “Go Hank.”

Fans quickly filled the comments section with congratulatory messages, celebrating both Hank’s achievement and Wilkinson’s support as a mom.

The milestone comes after years of Wilkinson proudly documenting her son’s growth. Per People, Hank has become a standout basketball player, something his mom has frequently celebrated on social media.

For his 16th birthday in December, Wilkinson reflected on watching him grow up, writing, “From the moment you took your first breath to your first basketball dunk…. Hank, you are just a phenomenal young man and I’m so blessed to be able to be there and watch you grow.”

She went on to describe him as “humble, smart and of course athletic,” before encouraging him to “Keep BALLIN…. we are all rooting for you!!!!”

The former reality star has also expressed confidence that basketball could play a big role in his future. During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in October 2024, she predicted her son would one day play professionally.

“He’s playing basketball and you’re gonna see him in the pros,” she said. “You’ll see him in the pros.”

Motherhood Has Become Her Greatest Pride

Wilkinson shares Hank, 16, and daughter Alijah, 12, with her ex-husband, former NFL player Hank Baskett. Although the pair divorced in 2019 after announcing their split the previous year, they have continued to prioritize co-parenting their children.

Per Us Weekly, Wilkinson previously called Baskett the best possible coparent, saying she “couldn’t have a better coparent” and adding that she couldn’t “ask God for a better person” to have in her life.

Motherhood has remained one of the most important parts of Wilkinson’s life. According to People, she has often credited her children with giving her perspective, previously telling Mini magazine that becoming a mother made her “a much stronger person” and taught her what life is truly about.

She has also spoken about the special bond she shares with Hank and Alijah. During an episode of “Kendra Sells Hollywood,” Wilkinson said she “couldn’t have asked for better kids,” calling her relationship with them “so sacred and so powerful.”

Last month, Wilkinson celebrated her 41st birthday by sharing photos with Hank and Alijah, calling them her “loves” as she kicked off the festivities. More recently, she reflected on just how grateful she feels to have them in her life.

“How did I get so lucky with my awesome kids?” she wrote. “I have to pinch myself everyday.”