Disney Champion NFL Collection Announced at Fanatics Fest

Disney and NFL fans are going to want to get their hands on this new clothing line. The Walt Disney Company and clothing brand Champion are collaborating on a collection that pairs all 32 NFL teams with Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar characters.
The first nine mashups in the Disney x Champion NFL Collection were revealed at Fanatics Fest NYC during the Disney Fan Draft. The live event was co-hosted by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Current and former NFL stars Tom Brady, Emmitt Smith, Fernando Mendoza and Rob Gronkowski headlined the event.
Disney Champion NFL Collection Pairings
The first nine team pairings in the collection are available now for fans attending Fanatics Fest NYC. The remaining pairings will debut in August.
The full 32-team collection, which includes t-shirts, crewnecks and sweatshirts, will be available at Fanatics.com, NFLShop.com, DisneyStore.com and select Lids locations nationwide.
Here’s a look at the nine pairings announced at Fanatics Fest:
- Buffalo Bills and Beast from “Beauty and the Beast”
- New York Jets and Buzz Lightyear from “Toy Story”
- Philadelphia Eagles and Marvel’s Doctor Doom
- New York Giants and Ralph from “Wreck-It Ralph”
- Washington Commanders and Hamm from “Toy Story”
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Captain Hook from “Peter Pan”
- Dallas Cowboys and Woody and Bullseye from “Toy Story”
- New England Patriots and Marvel’s Captain America
- Las Vegas Raiders and Darth Vader from “Star Wars”
Some of the drafted Disney characters, like Ralph, Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Captain Hook and Darth Vader, joined the NFL stars on stage.
Images from the Disney Fan Draft
Keep scrolling for a peek into the Disney Fan Draft held at Fanatics Fan Fest NYC.