Disney Champion NFL Collection Announced at Fanatics Fest

Disney and NFL fans are going to want to get their hands on this new clothing line. The Walt Disney Company and clothing brand Champion are collaborating on a collection that pairs all 32 NFL teams with Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar characters.

The first nine mashups in the Disney x Champion NFL Collection were revealed at Fanatics Fest NYC during the Disney Fan Draft. The live event was co-hosted by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Current and former NFL stars Tom Brady, Emmitt Smith, Fernando Mendoza and Rob Gronkowski headlined the event.

Disney Champion NFL Collection Pairings

The first nine team pairings in the collection are available now for fans attending Fanatics Fest NYC. The remaining pairings will debut in August.

The full 32-team collection, which includes t-shirts, crewnecks and sweatshirts, will be available at Fanatics.com, NFLShop.com, DisneyStore.com and select Lids locations nationwide.

Here’s a look at the nine pairings announced at Fanatics Fest:

Buffalo Bills and Beast from “Beauty and the Beast”

New York Jets and Buzz Lightyear from “Toy Story”

Philadelphia Eagles and Marvel’s Doctor Doom

New York Giants and Ralph from “Wreck-It Ralph”

Washington Commanders and Hamm from “Toy Story”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Captain Hook from “Peter Pan”

Dallas Cowboys and Woody and Bullseye from “Toy Story”

New England Patriots and Marvel’s Captain America

Las Vegas Raiders and Darth Vader from “Star Wars”

Some of the drafted Disney characters, like Ralph, Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Captain Hook and Darth Vader, joined the NFL stars on stage.

Images from the Disney Fan Draft

Keep scrolling for a peek into the Disney Fan Draft held at Fanatics Fan Fest NYC.

Dallas Cowboys and Woody

(L-R) Former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith, Woody, WWE professional wrestler Alexa Bliss and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pose onstage during the Disney Fan Draft at Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at Jacob Javits Center on July 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics)

New York Giants and Ralph

(L-R) Former New York Giants wide receivers Mario Manningham and Hakeem Nicks, Wreck-It Ralph and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pose onstage during the Disney Fan Draft at Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at Jacob Javits Center on July 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Captain Hook

NFLCommissioner Roger Goodell, Captain Hook and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski speak on stage during the Disney Fan Draft at Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at Jacob Javits Center on July 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics)

New York Jets and Buzz Lightyear

(L-R) Former New York Jets linebacker C. J. Mosley, wide receiver Wayne Chrebet, Buzz Lightyear and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pose together onstage during the Disney Fan Draft at Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at Jacob Javits Center on July 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Las Vegas Raiders and Darth Vader

(L-R) Rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Tom Brady and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell unveil the Las Vegas Raiders’ Darth Vader apparel during the Disney Fan Draft at Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at Jacob Javits Center on July 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Fanatics)