Check Out the Full ESPYS 2026 Nominees List

The biggest names in sports are competing for more than championships tonight. The 2026 ESPYS will recognize standout performances from the past year across dozens of categories, honoring everyone from established superstars to rising stars making their first appearance on the ballot. For a complete list of ESPYS 2026 nominees, check out our ESPYS spoilers below.

When to Watch The ESPYS 2026?

The ESPYS 2026 will air on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/t p.m. CT on ABC. The night will feature an elite lineup of athletes and the brightest Hollywood stars joining forces with ESPN to commemorate the past year in sports.

Viewers can tune into ABC to watch live tonight. The ESPYS will also stream on the ESPN App in tandem with ABC airings across time zones. You will also be able to stream the next day on Disney+, Hulu, the ESPN App, and ABC Video on Demand.

The 2026 ESPYS Nominees

We have the full list of nominees before tonight’s ceremony is held. This list includes several first-time nominees, including Bam Adebayo, Lauren Betts, Macklin Celebrini, Hannah Hidalgo, Drake Maye, Fernando Mendoza, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS

Hilary Knight, Hockey

Nelly Korda, Golf

Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE

Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks

Alysa Liu, Figure Skating

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Football

BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns — broke the NFL single-season sack record

Megan Grant, UCLA Softball — broke the NCAA single-season softball home run record

Johannes Høsflot Klæbo, Cross-Country Skier — first athlete to win six golds at Winter Games

Sabastian Sawe, Long-Distance Runner — first to finish a marathon in under two hours

BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Aerin Frankel, USA Women’s Hockey

Connor Hellebuyck, USA Men’s Hockey

Teagan Kavan, Texas Longhorns Softball

BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE

Anthony Kim, Golf

Savy King, Angel City FC

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Kyndal Stowers, Texas A&M Volleyball

BEST PLAY

Golden Goal for Gold! — Olympic Women’s Hockey

Golden Goal for Gold! — Olympic Men’s Hockey

UConn stuns Duke with Braylon Mullins’ buzzer-beating 3 — NCAA Men’s March Madness

OG Anunoby’s Tip-In — NBA Finals

Caleb Williams Game-Tying TD vs. Rams — NFL

BEST TEAM

Las Vegas Aces, WNBA

Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB

Indiana Hoosiers, NCAA Football

Carolina Hurricanes, NHL

New York Knicks, NBA

Texas Longhorns, NCAA Softball

Seattle Seahawks, NFL

Team USA Men’s Hockey

Team USA Women’s Hockey

BEST SINGLE-GAME PERFORMANCE

Tyce Armstrong, Baylor Baseball — hit three grand slams in a single game, tying a record set 50 years ago

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat — scored 83 points for the Miami Heat in a 150–129 win against the Washington Wizards, recording the second-highest single-game total in NBA history

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame Basketball — broke the NCAA record for most steals (16) in a game

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers — pitched six scoreless innings, struck out 10 batters, and hit three home runs

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS

Cameron Boozer, Duke Basketball

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Football

Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State Wrestling

Donavan Phillip, NC State Soccer

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS

Olivia Babcock, Pittsburgh Volleyball

Lauren Betts, UCLA Basketball

Madison Taylor, Northwestern Lacrosse

Faith Torrez, Oklahoma Gymnastics

BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY

Jake Adicoff, Para Nordic-Skiing

Declan Farmer, Para Hockey

Oksana Masters, Para Cross-Country Skiing

Susannah Scaroni, Wheelchair Racing

BEST NFL PLAYER

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

BEST MLB PLAYER

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners

Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates

BEST NHL PLAYER

Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

BEST NBA PLAYER

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

BEST WNBA PLAYER

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix Mercury

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

BEST DRIVER

Kimi Antonelli, F1

Lando Norris, F1

Alex Palou, IndyCar

Tyler Reddick, NASCAR

BEST FIGHTER

Terence Crawford, Boxing

Gabriela Fundora, Boxing

Justin Gaethje, MMA

Claressa Shields, Boxing

BEST SOCCER PLAYER

Temwa Chawinga, KC Current

Ousmane Dembélé, PSG/France

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF

Alexia Putellas, Spain/Barcelona

BEST GOLFER

Nelly Korda

Rory McIlroy

Scottie Scheffler

Jeeno Thitikul

BEST TENNIS PLAYER

Carlos Alcaraz

Elena Rybakina

Aryna Sabalenka

Jannik Sinner

The ESPYS 2026 air tonight on ABC at 8/7c, with a special live stream available on the ESPN App. You will also be able to stream the next day on Disney+, Hulu, the ESPN App, and ABC Video on Demand.