Who Is Performing at the 2026 ESPYS? Full Lineup Announced

The ESPYS 2026 aren’t just about handing out trophies. Every year, the show mixes sports with live entertainment, and this year’s ceremony is no exception. The 2026 ESPYS feature performances from hip-hop legends, a fan-favorite baseball sensation, and a packed lineup of celebrity presenters. Find out who’s taking the stage tonight in our ESPYS spoilers.

What Time Are The ESPYS 2026 On Tonight?

The ESPYS 2026 will air on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC. The night will feature an elite lineup of athletes and the brightest Hollywood stars joining forces with ESPN to commemorate the past year in sports.

Viewers can tune into ABC to watch live tonight. The ESPYS will also stream on the ESPN App in tandem with ABC airings across time zones. You will also be able to stream the next day on Disney+, Hulu, the ESPN App, and ABC Video on Demand.

The 2026 ESPYS Performers

While the star-studded ceremony is all about celebrating major sports achievements, revisiting some unforgettable moments, and bringing together the sports industry’s fan favorites and biggest stars, it is all about making it a fun evening for everyone.

To do that, the night will also feature special musical performances. Taking the stage tonight to perform are:

Hip-hop royalty De La Soul

Critically acclaimed rapper Ghostface Killah

The legend Slick Rick

Global baseball phenomenon the Savannah Bananas.

The ESPYS 2026 Host & Presenters

Hosting the 2026 festivities will be comedian and “Saturday Night Live” star Marcello Hernández. He will definitely be bringing the laughs tonight.

Scheduled to present tonight at the 2026 ESPYS are:

Rauw Alejandro (singer)

Allyson Felix (Olympic gold medalist, track & field)

Mason Gooding (cast of “72 Hours”)

Eileen Gu (Olympic gold medalist, freestyle skiing)

Tiffany Haddish (actress and comedian)

Kevin Hart

DJ Khaled

Chloe Kim (Olympic gold medalist, snowboarding)

Billie Jean King (tennis legend)

Pat McAfee (host of “The Pat McAfee Show,” ESPN analyst)

Ilona Maher (Olympic rugby player)

Ben Marshall (cast of “72 Hours”)

Tracy Morgan

Kevin Negandhi (ESPN personality)

Kam Patterson (cast of “72 Hours”)

Jake Paul (boxer and creator)

Oz Pearlman (mentalist)

Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America” co-anchor)

Jayson Tatum (NBA champion, Boston Celtics)

Mike Tyson (boxing legend and actor)

Lindsey Vonn (Olympic gold medalist, alpine skiing)

Will Ferrell

Other ESPYS 2026 Details

In addition to the regular awards being handed out, ESPN will also be handing out some special awards this evening. To start, former NBA player Jason Collins will be posthumously honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage.

We will also see baseball legend Jim Abbott get the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. Scott Ruskan will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

The night will feature honorees of the Sports Humanitarian Awards. This includes the recipients of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award and the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award.

The ESPYS 2026 air tonight on ABC at 8/7c, with a special live stream available on the ESPN App. You will also be able to stream the next day on Disney+, Hulu, the ESPN App, and ABC Video on Demand.