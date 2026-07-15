Kylie Minogue, 58, is Flaming Hot in Tiny Red Dress & Fishnet Tights

Australian pop princess Kylie Minogue continues to wow her followers with her latest social media upload.

The 58-year-old, who recently starred in her own Netflix documentary, has been entertaining fans since the ’80s, starring in the hit soap opera “Neighbours” and carving out a huge career in music.

In the UK, Minogue is one of the few solo acts to have a number one in five consecutive decades. In the 2020s alone, four of her studio albums — “Disco,” “Tension,” “Tension II,” and “Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped)” — have reached the top spot.

With her career at an all-time high, Minogue’s fans’ devotion to the star continues to soar and the reaction to her latest update proves that.

Kylie Minogue Fans Herself in Stunning New Pics

In an Instagram post shared earlier today, on July 15, Minogue was captured wearing a loose-fitting striped black and red dress that fell above the knee area.

The item of clothing appeared one-shouldered and featured her name logo down the garment and long tassels attached.

The “Can’t Get You out of My Head” hitmaker teamed the ensemble with black fishnet tights and didn’t opt for any footwear.

Minogue styled her shoulder-length blonde locks in waves and painted her short nails with black polish. For her makeup, she wore lipstick and rocked a black smoky eye.

In both photos, Minogue was captured sitting on a chair in front of a plain dark backdrop. While crossing her legs, she rested one foot on a circular wooden table.

Holding a red hand fan, Minogue flashed her radiant smile as she embraced the warm summer weather.

“The fan is essential rn,” she wrote in her caption.

Kylie’s Followers React

Sharing the update with her 3.5 million followers, Minogue’s post didn’t go unnoticed, racking up more than 43,000 likes and over 950 comments.

“Need several fans here in the uk with this heatwave. Although no one rocks a fan with such style and elegance like you, Kylie,” one user wrote.

“Exactly but a great way to break the Tension heat with a fan, Kylie!” another person shared.

“Love the red on you,” a third remarked.

“Australian, adorable, amazing, angelic, accomplished, altruistic, attractive and absolutely awesome as always,” a fourth said.

“Wow. Real beauty,” a fifth fan shared.

‘I Used to Feel the Pressure’

With a five-decade career under her belt, Minogue revealed last year to Sette Hautestyle what success means to her today.

“Success, to me, is creating something you believe in and doing it alongside people you trust. It’s also about feeling settled in who you are. I’ve never felt more like myself than now,” she said.

“I used to feel the pressure to constantly reinvent but these days I think less about changing and more about evolving. As an artist, I move through different phases but it’s always me. On stage now, I’m not performing a version of myself. I feel present and natural and that connection is what matters. When someone tells me they didn’t just watch, they felt something, that’s the real reward.”