Meghan Markle Proves Her Hollywood Comeback Is Just Getting Started

Meghan Markle is celebrating a career milestone after winning her first-ever Daytime Emmy nomination for “With Love, Meghan,” her lifestyle series currently streaming on Netflix. Yahoo reports the show was nominated in the Outstanding Lifestyle Program category for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards, which is notable after Meghan and Prince Harry left behind their royal duties in the U.K. in 2020. The two still perform charity work abroad on a smaller scale, as seen during a recent trip to Australia.

Meghan Markle’s Netflix Partnership Continues to Pay Off

Getty Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speaks onstage during the Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen panel during the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center.

The couple reportedly signed a $100 million agreement with Netflix in 2020, and there was considerable speculation about whether their relationship with the streaming giant would continue when their contract was up for renewal in 2025. The Netflix CEO was suspected to be offering them a “first look” deal in 2025, similar to ones offered to Barack and Michelle Obama, but Meghan remained coy in interviews until Netflix officially confirmed the details.

She launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, in 2025 with Netflix, and many of the products she sells have been shown on the series. Several celebrity guests have appeared on the show, including Tan France, Chrissy Teigen, and Mindy Kaling, and it will compete against “George to the Rescue,” “The Motherhood,” “The Wizard of Paws,” and “A Different Breed” for the award this year. A ceremony on October 30 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles will announce the winners that night.

Netflix boss Ted Sarandos is a huge fan of Meghan, and his support served as a powerful secret weapon for the two. The streaming service released five Sussex-related projects during their contract, including “Harry & Meghan,” “Heart of Invictus,” “Live to Lead,” “Polo,” and her recent success, “With Love, Meghan.” Her now Emmy-nominated series brought in good numbers despite mixed reviews and continued, despite being initially overshadowed by the success of “Harry & Meghan,” which broke streaming records. Netflix eventually clarified that they would still be working with Harry and Meghan, which helped lead to the Emmy nomination.

Meghan Markle’s As Ever Brand Becomes an Instant Success

Netflix also served as a streaming partner in her product line, As Ever, which sold out almost immediately and caused a temporary pause on the brand. Markle addressed this in an Instagram post to fans. As Ever took an entire year of planning, and the products sold out in a record 45 minutes. The line includes cookies, teas, jams, and more. Markle didn’t expect the brand’s enormous success so soon after its launch, so she took a step back and reevaluated before relaunching the products.

Meghan Markle Returns to Her Hollywood Roots

Getty Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot.

The actress left behind her role on the hit TV show “Suits” after season 7 to marry Prince Harry and announced her retirement from Hollywood. At the time, she described it as “a change” and described it as a new chapter instead of feeling like she was giving anything up. She returned to acting in 2025 and most recently played herself in the movie “Close Personal Friends,” which starred Lily Collins, Brie Larson, and Jack Quaid and is expected to be released in 2026 or 2027.