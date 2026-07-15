Millie Bobby Brown Describes Moment She Became a Mother, ‘It Was the Most Surreal Feeling’

Millie Bobby Brown absolutely adores motherhood.

Last summer, she and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, announced they were adopting a baby girl together. Despite their young ages, they felt called to be parents and knew adoption was the right avenue for them.

For the first time since welcoming her daughter, Millie Bobby Brown is publicly speaking about the adoption process and how she became a mother. See why other adoptive parents are praising the actress and commending her for promoting adoption.

Millie Bobby Brown Describes the Phone Call That Changed Her Life

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi welcomed their daughter last summer through adoption. Though they maintain the baby’s privacy, the actress is opening up more about her journey to motherhood. The 22-year-old sat down with Jay Shetty to film an episode of “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” for Netflix where she described the adoption journey.

“The process is long and rightfully so,” the “Enola Holmes” star shared with the podcast host. “It’s a great process and, you know, it’s very thorough. I would say that’s probably the longest part, is just getting through all of that.”

Her life changed forever when she and her husband received the call they had been waiting for.

“It was the most surreal feeling,” Brown continued. “And yet, we both knew in that moment that we had found each other. Like, oh my goodness, this is our girl. 100%. No doubt.”

The “Stranger Things” star recalled meeting another adoptive parent who described the different ways to become a mother. One way is through giving birth; the other is through the heart. While Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi didn’t biologically become parents, they knew they were parents when they met their daughter.

“I knew we found our baby and she found us,” Brown added.

Jay Shetty wondered if the couple had the call recorded for sentimental reasons. The actress confessed they didn’t.

“I think there’s something so special about it because my whole life’s recorded,” Millie Bobby Brown explained. “My husband and I will never forget those words. Where we were, what we were doing, the feeling. And I think in so many ways that is why that shouldn’t be recorded. It’s almost like you had to be there.”

Fans React to the Heartwarming Story

In the Instagram comments, fans praised Millie Bobby Brown for putting the feeling of adoption into words. Many described similar feelings after adopting their own children.

“She says it so beautifully and perfectly ❤️ They will treasure that magical moment forever in their hearts 🥺 I’m imagining it with my purest mind without the recording, have to watch the entire podcast 😍” one viewer wrote.

“From one adoptive mother to another…perfectly said 💕” another added.

“Congrats to her👏She has a beautiful family and a beautiful heart❤️” another viewer chimed in.

Millie Bobby Brown’s interview with “On Purpose With Jay Petty” is now available to stream on Netflix. Fans wish the family of three a lifetime of happiness together.