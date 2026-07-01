10 Adventurous Movies To Binge After ‘Enola Holmes 3’

The massive global hit, “Enola Holmes,” is returning to Netflix in its third movie installment on July 1. The beloved franchise first premiered in 2020, starring Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury, Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes and Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes. The iconic casting and mysterious and adventurous world of Sherlock Holmes led to “Enola Holmes” becoming a highly anticipated fan favorite for the Netflix audience. With the teaser and official trailers each consisting of over two million views, audiences will be sure to tune in for this movie.

But what happens after the credits roll? Don’t give up your popcorn! Don’t sacrifice your spot on the couch! There is no need for audience blues. While we wait for an announcement on the possibility of an “Enola Holmes 4” (fingers crossed), there are still movies to explore.

1. ‘Hugo’ (2011)

Play

“Hugo,” starring Asa Butterfield, Ben Kingsley, and Chloe Grace Moretz, is an electrifying mystery adventure movie about an intelligent orphaned boy who fights to discover how he fits into the often cold world of 1931 Paris. Putting the puzzle pieces of his past together, while slowly journeying towards his future, Hugo finds friends and family in the most unlikely of places. If you loved the exploration, fun, intrigue and found family themes in “Enola Holmes,” you definitely will find it again in “Hugo.”

2. ‘Agent Cody Banks’ (2003)

Play

“Agent Cody Banks,” starring Frankie Muniz, Hilary Duff and Angie Harmon, is an enjoyable spy comedy about a teenage CIA agent who has to go undercover at a prestigious high school in order to get close to the daughter of a man believed to be involved in a nefarious plot. If you’re searching for playful, family-friendly fun from “Enola Holmes,” “Agent Cody Banks” is a great world to step into.

3. ‘Scooby-Doo’ (2002)

Play

This classic live-action adaptation of the treasured cartoon, “Scooby-Doo,” starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., Matthew Lillard, Linda Cardellini, and Neil Fanning, is an engaging fun-loving mystery following the Scooby gang after a time of disbandment. The group reunites to solve a mind-bending mystery full of supernatural horrors and intriguing plot twists. If you loved the mystery and brilliance of “Enola Holmes,” “Scooby-Doo” is the next movie you should check out.

4. ‘Journey to the Center of the Earth’ (2008)

Play

“Journey to the Center of the Earth,” starring Brendan Fraser, Josh Hutcherson and Anita Briem, is a family adventure favorite. The plot follows Professor Trevor Anderson, who, with the help of his nephew and his guide, tries to uncover and solve the clues his brother left behind before disappearing somewhere beneath the Earth. If you want more adventure, wonder, and climactic action scenes after watching “Enola Holmes,” “Journey to the Center of the Earth” is the one for you.

5. ‘Pan’ (2015)

Play

“Pan,” starring Levi Miller, Garrett Hedlund, Rooney Mara, Hugh Jackman, and Amanda Seyfried, is a fantastical and original take on the origins of the classic Peter Pan. The plot follows Peter, orphaned in WWII London, who gets whisked away to the world of Neverland where he discovers mystery, hope, friends, and an enemy he was always destined to have. “Enola Holmes” fans will be sure to find magic, courage, and strength in Peter, just as they do in Enola.

6. ‘Sherlock Holmes’ (2009)

Play

This one might be self-explanatory, but if you’re looking for Holmes adventures, why not go another Holmes? “Sherlock Holmes,” starring Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law, Mark Strong, and Rachel McAdams, is a gritty and electric take on the partnership of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson as they race to stop a scheming Lord Blackwood from taking his revenge on Victorian London. The film will fill the hearts of every “Enola Holmes” fan, with the exception of an appearance from Enola herself, of course.

7. ‘Pride & Prejudice’ (2005)

Play

The beautiful adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel, “Pride & Prejudice,” starring Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, Rosamund Pike, Simon Woods and Rupert Friend, is a witty and romantic drama about Elizabeth Bennet. The plot follows her as she struggles against the societal pressures of the world and the expectations versus realities of love. Although the mystery and intrigue are framed in a different light compared to “Enola Holmes,” the audience of the detective franchise will still find a darling period-piece led by an independent and intelligent protagonist who follows her heart, even when it’s looked down upon.

8. ‘A Simple Favor’ (2018)

Play

“A Simple Favor,” starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, is a comedy mystery about a mommy vlogger who gets thrust into a new universe of questions and danger when her wealthy and glamorous best friend suddenly disappears. The suspenseful film intertwines themes of family, betrayal, love, and personal reflections. If you were inspired by Enola Holmes thought provoking question about ambition and loyalty, “A Simple Favor” is a great one to add to your list.

9. ‘WarGames’ (1983)

Play

“WarGames,” starring Matthew Broderick and Ally Sheedy, is a sci-fi mystery film about a teenage hacker who, through what he believed to be a video game, accidentally initiates a nuclear launch in the U.S. military supercomputer WORP. David (Matthew Broderick) and his friend Jennifer (Ally Sheedy) must race against the clock to stop it. “Enola Holmes” fans will find grit, quick-thinking and ingenuity in this delightful movie.

10. ‘Cruella’ (2021)

Play

This rebellious and fashionable live-action film, starring Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, and Mark Strong, follows the origins of Cruella, or Estella, in 1970s London. Estella transforms from a young girl into her legendary persona Cruella de Vil through a fashion and somewhat personal war with the wealthy and powerful Baroness von Hellman. If you loved the rebellion and renowned feel of “Enola Holmes,” you should consider “Cruella” as your next watch.