Netflix’s ‘The God of the Woods’ Rounds Out Casting as Production Begins

Netflix is heading into the woods, with production now underway for its adaptation of Liz Moore’s best-selling novel “The God of the Woods.”

The announcement came on the heels of the streamer rounding out casting for the series, introducing 14 new recurring members joining the production.

A Star-Studded Cast Takes on the Adirondacks



Tracy Letts (A House of Dynamite), John Gallagher Jr. (10 Cloverfield Lane), Lola Kirke (Sinners), and Colton Ryan (The Girl From Plainville) are among the most recent names joining Netflix’s new mystery/thriller.

The streamer shared the casting announcement to Instagram on June 18.

Also joining them are Camila Canó-Flaviá (Three Women), Tristan Leander Green (The Bard), Cliff Chamberlain (Homeland), Lynden Miles Ley (Birth/Rebirth), Dannie McCallum (Echo), Andrew Polk (Daredevil), Chris Henry Coffey (The Madness), David Furr (The Gilded Age), Joseph Adams (The Wretched Devours), and Brooklyn Shuck (Evil).



The new cast joins previously announced headliners Maya Hawke (Asteroid City), Ella Rubin (The Girl From Plainville), and BAFTA-award winner and Academy Award nominee Kerry Condon (Train Dreams).

Damon Gupton (The Big Door Prize), Susannah Perkins (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Benjamin Walker (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Nell Fisher (Stranger Things), and Autumn Molina (A Really Haunted Loud House) also are a part of the ensemble, with their casting being announced at the end of May.

Family Secrets Unfold in This Mystery/Thriller



“The God of the Woods” is a multi-generational drama set during Summer 1975 at a remote summer camp in The Adirondacks, owned by the wealthy Van Laar family.

The series delves into the family’s dark secrets and class conflicts after 13-year-old Barbara Van Laar (Fisher) disappears from the camp – 14 years after her older brother similarly vanished.

Judy Luptack (Hawke) – the first female investigator in a male-dominated Bureau of Criminal Investigation – is assigned to Barbara’s disappearance. She’s determined to get to the bottom of the case, even if it means revealing Van Laar family secrets that have long been buried.

Published in July 2024, the novel became a New York Times bestseller, remaining on the list for 38-consecutive weeks.

In December 2025, Netflix ordered an adaptation of the novel to be produced by Sony Pictures Television, with Liz Hannah (The Girl from Plainville) serving as co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer alongside the novel’s author.

Production Begins in Upstate New York



Alongside its final casting announcement, Netflix shared that production is now underway. Filming is currently taking place in upstate New York, both in the Hudson River Valley and the Adirondack Mountains.

“We’re thrilled to be filming in the state that inspired the story and the region where it’s actually set,” Moore and Hannah told Netflix. “The Adirondacks have a fascinating history, and we feel inspired every time we’re there by the park’s beauty and complexity. We hope to do it justice on the screen.”

There is currently no set release day for the series, but both Moore and Hannah are excited for fans to see what they have in store.

“We love making TV and can’t wait to bring The God of the Woods to life with our partners at Sony and Netflix,” they said. “We hope everyone falls in love (and hate) with these characters as much as we have.”