Sienna Miller Shares First Photos of Newborn Baby While Giving Fans a Glimpse Into Life as a Mom of 3

Sienna Miller is giving fans their first glimpse of her newest addition.

The actress, 44, shared the first photos of her newborn in an Instagram post reflecting on what life has looked like recently as she settles into motherhood with three children.

Miller Shared Recent Images of Her Life

The carousel, posted this week, included intimate family moments with fiancé Oli Green, 29, and their baby, whose face was kept hidden in each image.

The post featured eight photos capturing different moments from Miller’s recent life, including several taken in the hospital shortly after the baby’s arrival.

In the images, Miller and Green can be seen cuddling their newborn while soaking in the first days together as a family.

Rather than writing a lengthy caption, the “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War” actress kept things simple, writing, “Adulting.”

The understated caption quickly drew an outpouring of support from friends and followers, many of whom congratulated the actress on expanding her family.

“The most beautiful fam,” one person commented.

“Adulting 😂 and looking gorgeous as,” another fan wrote.

A third added, “Oh you gorgeous mama! Seeing your expanding family makes me so so happy. Sending lots of love to you all!!!”

“She’s a natural In every way,” another follower commented.

The social media update comes just weeks after Miller confirmed she had welcomed another child with Green.

During an interview with E! News in May, the actress revealed the baby had already arrived but chose not to share the child’s name or sex.

“It’s happened. I have a tiny baby next door,” Miller said at the time.

She also admitted that adjusting to life with a newborn has meant getting very little sleep.

“It feels like stringing sentences together is a bit challenging,” she joked. “I’m on very little sleep, but I’m madly in love with my baby.”

Miller Is a Mom of 3

The newest arrival marks another exciting chapter for Miller and Green, who welcomed their first child together, a daughter, at the end of 2023.

Miller is also mom to 13-year-old daughter Marlowe, whom she shares with ex-partner Tom Sturridge.

While balancing life with three children may be keeping her busy, Miller has previously spoken about how motherhood has felt different in her 40s than it did earlier in life.

In a March interview with Glamour, the actress reflected on becoming a parent at different stages of adulthood, explaining that her perspective has shifted significantly over the years.

“Having had a baby at 29, and then having a baby at 42, and now 44, it’s so much easier when you don’t have the conflict of feeling scattered and like you want to be doing X, Y, Z,” she said.

Rather than feeling pulled in multiple directions, Miller said she now enjoys a slower pace of life.

“If I’m in bed at 9 p.m. with a book, I’m so happy now,” she continued. “And now I’ve got the excuse to do it. Life is in a more grounded space.”

Looking back on her younger years, the actress described her 30s as a period filled with uncertainty and competing priorities.

“I think the 30s are chaos,” Miller said. “You’re like, ‘I want to settle down. I want kids.’”

Now, with three children and a growing family, Miller’s latest Instagram post offered fans a quiet but meaningful look at the chapter she appears to be embracing most.