Madison LeCroy Shares Sweet Photos From Daughter Teddi’s Lavish First Birthday Celebration

Madison LeCroy is celebrating a major milestone for her daughter, Teddi.

The “Southern Charm” star and her husband, Brett Randle, marked their little girl’s first birthday with an elaborate Mediterranean-inspired party, complete with soft blue décor, lemons, playful stripes and family-friendly activities.

Teddi’s Adorable 1st Birthday

LeCroy later shared photos from the special celebration, giving fans a glimpse inside the memorable day.

Working alongside Brett, friend and “Southern Hospitality” star Molly Moore and the concierge team at Minted, LeCroy created what she described as an event that felt “elevated, but still playful and family-focused.”

“I honestly can’t believe we’re already celebrating Teddi turning one. It feels like yesterday we were bringing her home from the hospital,” LeCroy told PEOPLE. “We tossed around a few ideas, but I kept coming back to a Mediterranean-inspired theme because it felt fresh, timeless, and perfect for summer.”

While the décor featured sophisticated summer touches, LeCroy said her biggest priority was creating a welcoming atmosphere where loved ones could gather and celebrate.

“When planning her daughter’s first birthday party, the only thing I truly wanted was a beautiful, welcoming space where our family and friends could celebrate together,” she explained.

The event also included activities designed with younger guests in mind.

“We wanted the party to feel interactive and fun, especially for the younger guests,” LeCroy said. “We had play areas, activities for the kids, and plenty of opportunities for everyone to gather and celebrate.”

According to the reality star, Teddi appeared to enjoy every minute of the festivities.

“Teddi’s favorite thing was honestly just being surrounded by all of her favorite people,” she shared. “She was smiling nonstop and loved dancing whenever music came on.”

LeCroy Is a Mom of Two

For LeCroy, the celebration represented much more than a birthday. It also marked the family’s first full year together after welcoming Teddi in 2025.

“This birthday felt extra special because it wasn’t just a celebration of Teddi turning one. It was also a celebration of our first year as a family with her,” LeCroy said. “We’re so grateful for everyone who has loved and supported her along the way. Working with Minted helped us create a celebration that felt thoughtful, beautiful, and uniquely ours, and we’ll cherish these memories forever.”

LeCroy is also mom to 13-year-old son Hudson, whom she shares with ex-husband Josh Hughes. She said watching Teddi’s personality develop has been one of the greatest joys of motherhood.

“She’s becoming so independent and curious,” LeCroy said. “Every week feels like a new milestone. She’s exploring everything, trying to communicate more, and discovering the world around her. Right now, she loves music, dancing, being outdoors and following us around the house. She keeps us laughing every day.”

Looking ahead, LeCroy said she’s excited to watch her daughter continue to grow and experience all the milestones still to come.

Teddi Was Born Early

Teddi’s first birthday comes after a challenging start. She was born at 34 weeks via an unexpected cesarean section after doctors attempted to delay delivery as long as possible.

“We kind of prolonged the labor and Brett got here and then we waited another day and had the C-section and there she was five minutes later,” LeCroy previously told Us Weekly.

Although Teddi spent several days in the neonatal intensive care unit, she quickly proved to be a fighter.

“She’s little. She’s only five pounds, but she’s breathing on her own and hasn’t needed any oxygen or anything like that. She’s kind of a little trooper,” LeCroy said at the time. “[Doctors] were shocked with how early she was that she was gonna be this independent. So I was like, ‘Oh, I wasn’t shocked at all.’”