Kenny Martin’s Half-Brother Questions Emotional ‘In The City’ Reunion With Their Father

Kenny Martin’s emotional reunion with his estranged father on “In The City” has prompted a public response from one of his half-brothers.

After the Bravo episode aired, Josh Willock shared a lengthy Instagram comment accusing Kenny of excluding him from the reunion, even though Kenny had previously reached out to him for information about their father. While Josh questioned Kenny’s intentions, Kenny recently shared that reconnecting with his father has had a lasting impact on his life.

Kenny Martin’s Half-Brother Questions His Intentions

Josh, whose comments were later shared by The Salty Chip Podcast on Threads, claimed Kenny contacted him while trying to locate their father.

“I’m one of Kendon’s half brothers. He reached out to me desperate for information on our dad (which unfortunately, I had none),” Josh wrote.

According to Josh, Kenny said he had hired a private investigator and promised to keep him informed if he learned anything.

“He told me he’d hired a PI and said he’d update me when he found information. Little did I [realize] it was all a ploy for this show,” Josh alleged.

He went on to claim he was never contacted again after the reunion had taken place.

“Assuming this episode is recorded and then on scheduled release, he’s got his answers and left me out of it,” Josh continued.

“The faux family reunion approach was to secure TV clout. Using ‘trauma’ to try and bond with the intention of staking his spot on Z tier reality TV is bottom of the barrel stuff.”

Kenny has not publicly responded to the allegations.

The ‘In the City’ Star Says Reconnecting With His Father Changed His Life

Before Josh’s comments surfaced, Kenny spoke about where things stand with his father today.

“Things are awesome with my dad. He’s fully back in my life. And we’re in each other’s lives,” Kenny said to Bravo Insider.

“I’ve seen him multiple times now. We talk weekly. And he’s an outlet, especially with this show. There’s a lot going on and a lot of kind of scrutiny. And it’s nice to have someone to talk to that, you know, he hasn’t been in my life in the last 25 years. But yeah, he knows who I am.”

The father-son reunion became one of the most emotional storylines of season 1 as Kenny shared his journey after decades of estrangement.

Kenny Martin Says Whitney Fransway Has Helped Him Navigate Reality TV

Kenny also shared an update on his relationship with girlfriend Whitney Fransway, saying the couple is in a strong place.

“We’re doing great, honestly,” he said.

“Our relationship has gone through these struggles and periods of excitement, being criticized and having to defend it, and working through grief. And it feels like we have gone through everything together.”

“She has been ride or die with me, and vice versa. And we’re just in a really, really, really great place right now.”

Kenny also credited Whitney, who previously appeared on “The Bachelor,” for helping him adjust to life on reality television.

“I think that the advice was like just be yourself, and stand up for what you believe in. But also, like, if there’s something that you need to own and apologize [for] then do that as well,” he said.

New episodes of “In the City” air Tuesday nights on Bravo.