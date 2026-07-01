‘In the City’ Star Yvonne Najor Shares Her Honest Reaction to Danielle Olivera’s White Dress at Her Wedding Dinner

Bravo star Yvonne Najor revealed she regretted how she handled one aspect of her wedding dinner on “In the City.” The disastrous sit-down for 16 took place at Dilli Dilli in New York City’s Times Square, and while it was a perfectly catered affair, the drama at the table got deep when co-star Danielle Olivera outshone the bride by showing up wearing what looked like a white gown.

Speaking to Bravo Insider, Najor noted that she commented on Olivera’s fashion faux pas multiple times during filming.

“I feel like I commented on the white dress probably like 20 times,” she shared. “Danielle did text me a photo [before the dinner]. I was in the middle of so many things, I did not really think twice about the dress when she sent me the picture. But I don’t think any host should ever call out their guest in front of everyone. That wasn’t my best moment. But then when she came back and called me a [expletive], I was like, ‘Woah!’”

Yvonne Najor Called Out Danielle Olivera at the Dinner Table

Najor, who exchanged vows with her husband Nick Barber at a New York courthouse last fall after a previous ceremony in Mexico, used her past as a party planner to put together the perfect wedding reception, right down to her short white lace dress. But she was floored when co-star Olivera showed up wearing a flowy white gown to the event.

While she tried to ignore the situation, the bride eventually called out Olivera at the table as the group began arguing. Najor noted she was “so over everybody fighting at this dinner table, especially people who show up in a white dress.”

Olivera, who recently welcomed her first baby with her boyfriend Eoin Heavey, responded by calling the bride a name, then revealed she had sent her a picture of the dress ahead of time. Olivera also claimed the dress was pink, not white. Co-star Lindsay Hubbard noted that there must have been a “doubt” in Olivera’s mind if she thought she needed to text the bride a picture of her outfit ahead of time.

Olivera and Heavey ended up leaving the wedding dinner party early.

Yvonne Najor Had Hoped Lindsay Hubbard Would Diffuse the Drama

The wedding dinner blowout went way past the dress debate. Not only did the cast question Olivera and Heavey’s relationship timeline, but they took sides in Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s separation.

At the time, Najor was disappointed in her best friend Lindsay Hubbard for not putting a stop to the arguing, but she told Bravo Insider she has since had a change of tune.

“Looking back at it, everyone was fighting, but in that moment, I wanted her to kind of help me get the group back together,” Najor explained. “You saw my reaction to that. I think the best friendships are when you have to have those hard conversations, and you can work through them. In that moment, I was so mad at her, but looking back at it and seeing everything play out, I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe I was a little too hard on her.’”