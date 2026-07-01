Netflix Competition Show with Celebrity Ties Canceled

Netflix has reportedly canceled the music competition series “Building the Band” after just one season.

The show drew widespread attention for filming with Liam Payne shortly before his untimely death.

The former One Direction member joined Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland as mentors, while AJ McLean served as the show’s host.

Liam Payne Remembered on ‘Building the Band’ 1 Season

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“Building the Band” premiered in July 2025, kicking off the show with a tribute to Liam Payne.

“When we came together to film ‘Building the Band’ we never imagined we’d soon be saying goodbye to our friend Liam Payne,” McLean said at the time. “Liam is a guest judge in later episodes and through his presence, we see his deep love for music and his unwavering commitment to helping others find their voice. It’s through that spirit that we dedicate this series to Liam and his family.”

Meanwhile, Scherzinger reflected on how they decided to move forward with the show while still honoring Payne.

“I know that Liam meant and means so much to all of us,” the singer told Entertainment Tonight in July 2025. “We ultimately left it into his family’s hands and wanted to respect how they felt about everything and how to move forward. And his parents were there during the filming. They were amazing. It was so wonderful.”

Scherzinger recalled, “They were actually kind of sat right next to us through the whole process. And to know that we had their blessing, to know that they were so proud of him on the show, and that they were like, ‘Oh yes, this is how we want everyone to remember Liam.'”

Will There Be ‘Building the Band’ Season 2 Soon?

Getty Liam Payne passed away on October 16, 2024.

Meanwhile, The Sun reported that “Building the Band” Season 2 is not happening anytime soon.

“Although there are currently no plans for a second season of ‘Building the Band,’ bosses at Netflix are really proud of what they achieved,” an insider added. “That’s because the show led to the creation of four amazing groups and all of them have since signed record deals.”

The source added: “The finalist groups — 3quency, SZN4, Soulidified, and Midnight Til Morning — have all released original music, toured internationally, and attract hundreds of thousands of listeners each month.”

“‘Building the Band’ is a brave and bold undertaking for all involved as we hand over power to the singers themselves to form their own band based on chemistry first,” the show’s executive producer, Cat Lawson, said in a statement. “With looks out of the equation, can they create a deeper connection with their bandmates? With limited bands, there are difficult decisions and heart-stopping moments along the way, but ultimately the outcome is truly amazing, with bands forming who in my opinion are worthy of the very biggest stage!”

Payne passed away on October 16, 2024, after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room at the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31.