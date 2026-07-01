New Music You Can’t Miss in July 2026: Madonna, Ariana Grande, and More

Summer is officially heating up, and so is the release calendar. July is shaping up to be one of the biggest months for new music so far in 2026.

Pop icons, rock legends, and rising stars are all dropping highly-anticipated projects over the next few weeks, giving fans plenty to add to their playlists. Here’s a look at some of July’s biggest, most-anticipated album releases.

Madonna Returns to the Dance Floor on July 3

Kicking off the month is one of pop’s most-loved artists: Madonna’s “Confessions II” arrives on July 3. The album serves as a sequel to her beloved 2005 dance record “Confessions on a Dance Floor” and reunites the Queen of Pop with longtime contributor Stuart Price. Following the release of lead single “Bring Your Love” with Sabrina Carpenter, fans are eager to see how Madonna updates the disco-inspired sound that made the original album a smash hit. “Bring Your Love” debuted at number 74 on the US’ Billboard Hot 100 on May 16.

“Confessions II” will be the pop icon’s first album release since 2019, when she released “Madame X,” her fourteenth studio album.

Charli XCX Features Fashion and Film Icons in Her Upcoming Release

Few albums have generated as much buzz as Charli XCX‘s 2024 album “brat.” and her upcoming release, “Music, Fashion, Film,” due July 24. Following the cultural phenomenon that was “Brat Summer,” expectations couldn’t be higher from fans for the British pop innovator’s next chapter.

“So I made an album, and it’s really different from the last one. Yeah, that is fact. And I love it and you might not. And that’s cool,” the artist said in a TikTok. The cover art features Welsh musician John Cale, fashion designer Marc Jacobs, and filmmaker Martin Scorsese. Charli picked these artists because they are her personal “trinity” of inspiration across art.

“Scorcese [sic] is just doing anything, love him 4 that,” one Reddit commenter wrote.

Ariana Grande Makes Her Pop Return with “Petal”

Ariana Grande is making her pop return after her whirlwind success on “Wicked” and its sequel. “Petal” arrives on July 31 and it is the album grabbing some of the most speculation in recent pop releases. The album cover features a close-up black and white photo of Grande with her hair down–no ponytail in sight. The lead single “Hate That I Made You Love Me” has a spooky instrumental intro and has already been widely covered online. Grande is already calling the song one of her favorite things she’ll ever write.

The album also marks Grande’s first release under her own imprint label, BabyDoll Music.

Jack White is Keeping Rock Fans Fed

Jack White releases “Frozen Charlatan” on July 10, promising rock fans a smashing return after the success of his 2024 album, “No Name.” The album also goes by the name “Frozen Charlotte” and was surreptitiously announced for pre-order on his website in June.

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With recent appearance on “Saturday Night Live” as the musical guest alongside host Jack Black, White performed songs “G.O.D. And The Broken Ribs” and “Derecho Demonico,” the first two tracks off the new album. He also performed a cover of “Seven Nation Army” with Black during the opening of the show.

The Strokes Release “Reality Awaits” After Delays on July 24

Fans of The Strokes were shocked when the band announced last month that their seventh studio album “Reality Awaits” would be delayed until July 24. It was previously scheduled to release on June 26. The band’s guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. responded to a fan in a now-deleted X post saying the band wanted to align the date of the streaming release with the date of the vinyl release.

The nine-track album was produced by the renown Rick Rubin. “Going Shopping” is the fan-favorite single off the album.

A Packed Month for New Music

What makes July exciting is that it’s been defined by reinvention. Madonna is revisiting one of the most celebrated eras of her career, and Ariana Grande is ushering in her next musical chapter after finding huge success in the “Wicked” franchise. There are blockbuster releases arriving every Friday in July, so the soundtrack of the summer is about to get a whole lot bigger.