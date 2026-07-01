Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding Prep Hits a Snag Over an Unexpected Mix-Up

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding preparations at Madison Square Garden reportedly hit a snag following a last-minute mix-up.

On Tuesday, workers were seen tirelessly laying a plush red carpet at the VIP entrance of the iconic arena, where the former “The Voice” mentor and the NFL champion are reportedly set to tie the knot on July 3.

However, shortly after the setup was completed, a female staff member reportedly instructed workers to rip up the freshly laid red carpet.

Photos shared by the Daily Mail showed the unidentified woman standing on the steps with a walkie-talkie, appearing frustrated as workers dismantled the newly installed red carpet.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding Mishap Sparks Last-Minute Switch

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Meanwhile, TMZ reported that the last-minute change was prompted by the carpet being the wrong color. According to the outlet, it was supposed to be purple, not red.

Longtime fans of Taylor Swift know that purple has been widely associated with the singer, particularly through her “Speak Now” era and even in her song “Lavender Haze.”

The outlet also revealed that workers at Madison Square Garden had been asked to hand in their phones while setting up the space for privacy reasons.

Previously, rows of semi-trailer trucks were spotted parked outside Madison Square Garden, hauling equipment into the arena.

Metal security barriers were also placed, while “No Parking” signs indicated the area around the arena would be off-limits from June 20 through July 4.

Page Six also reported that equipment from a transportation company, a lighting service, and a company that specializes in piping and draping was also delivered to Madison Square Garden.

Heightened Security at MSG

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s highly anticipated wedding has also prompted heightened security at Madison Square Garden.

Videos shared by TMZ showed National Guard members at the venue on Tuesday night, closing off the streets around the arena.

The outlet also noted what appears to be a meeting between the New York Police Department and the National Guard outside the Garden.

According to TMZ, high-ranking NYPD sources said more than 70 detectives from precincts across the city will provide security for Thursday’s rehearsal and Friday’s wedding. They are reportedly set to work 8.5-hour shifts at rates of $80 to $90 per hour, putting the estimated cost at at least $95,200.

Additionally, over 50 police officers are reportedly assigned to the venue, with rates likely at $70 an hour for a 9-hour shift, bringing an additional $63,000 to the bill.

TMZ also reported that some NYPD higher-ups will also be working, so the figure may even go up to $160,000.

Previously, The New York Times reported that a street closure permit was filed with New York City for the area surrounding the venue from July 2 through midday on July 4 in connection with an event planned for July 3.

The outlet also cited a city official familiar with the preparations, who said Madison Square Garden is expected to host a wedding on July 3. Additionally, Amtrak Police Department officers assigned to patrol the station beneath the arena were reportedly informed to expect a wedding that weekend.