Lily Allen Supported Following Emotional Career Update: ‘I’ll Never Forget It’

British star Lily Allen celebrated an emotional career milestone last weekend and expressed her gratitude to her online followers.

The “Not Fair” hitmaker is currently on a world tour, promoting her fifth studio album, “West End Girl.” The 14-track release, which dropped last October, documents the aftermath of her divorce from “Stranger Things” actor David Harbour.

“West End Girl” marked Allen’s first studio album since 2018’s “No Shame” and propelled her back on some of the world’s biggest stages.

Earlier this year, Allen kicked off her tour with an intimate theater run. However, due to high demand, she is now embarking on an arena tour. Over the weekend, the 41-year-old performed two of three sold-out shows at London’s iconic O2 Arena.

It marked Allen’s first set of shows at the venue in over 16 years.

Lily Allen Celebrates Huge London O2 Arena Shows

In a carousel post shared to her Instagram page on June 30, Allen shared backstage and onstage content from her London shows.

In the first pic, the BRIT Award winner stunned in a jeweled white dress with matching heels. Allen was all smiles as she held on to a bouquet of flowers.

On the following slide, she appeared in a video next to a poster listing all her sold-out shows at the venue. Meanwhile, the next pic showed off the huge crowds she performed to back-to-back.

In an attached TikTok video, Allen was captured taking a final bow while appearing emotional. The talented singer appeared teary and was fighting back her tears as the crowd gave her a warm reception.

As Allen documented more backstage and onstage content, she offered rare footage, where her two daughters — Ethel, 14, and Marnie, 13, could be seen in the background.

“Hearing these songs sung back to me over two completely sold out nights at the O2.. I’ll never forget it,” Allen wrote in her caption.

“Thank you. We have one more for you London next week. All my love,” she continued.

Fans Offered Their Huge Support

Fans rushed to the comments section to offer their support, many of whom attended the shows.

“This post has me feeling all the feelings. So deserved!” one user wrote.

“An incredible theatrical performance, beginning to end. Congratulations!” another person shared.

“So proud of you!!! You smashed it, it was an incredible show,” a third remarked.

“So proud of you! Love this show so much! Glastonbury is calling,” a fourth said.

“My heart is so full for you!! You really did it,” a fifth person added.

Where Else Will Lily Allen Be Touring?

Following her European run, which is set to finish on July 7, Allen will perform in her first North American tour in September.

The leg will kick off in New York City on September 3 at Madison Square Garden. From there, Allen will perform all over in cities such as Boston, Chicago, and Toronto, to name a few.

From October, Allen will begin an Australian and New Zealand run in Auckland before concluding in Perth on November 1.