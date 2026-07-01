Iconic Village People Star & ‘Y.M.C.A.’ Singer Passes at 74 — Tributes Pour In

The iconic frontman and founding member of one of the most instantly-recognizable music groups on the planet has tragically passed away at the age of 74.

Village People star Victor Willis was born on July 1, 1951, in Dallas, Texas. He passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, one day before his 75th birthday. Willis had been in the disco group since their formation in New York City in 1977. He performed as the group’s lead singer and was co-songwriter for all of their most successful and hugely popular singles.

Those singles include the likes of 1978’s “Macho Man,” 1979’s “In the Navy” and “Go West,” and, of course, the legendary party track “Y.M.C.A.,” which also released in 1978.

The Village People’s official website describes the group as follows: “Village People is one of the most iconic music groups in the world. Their music has become part of the international songbook. The group’s hits are featured in dozens of major motionpictures, on Broadway, in commercials and in “Village People Party” slot machines. Of course, Y.M.C.A (along with its dance) is played at almost every party, wedding, bar mitzvah, and sporting event in the universe.”

A defining voice of the disco era, when performing with Village People, Willis was famously costumed as either a policeman or a naval officer.

News of his passing was announced on social media on Wednesday, July 1.

Victor Willis Died From a ‘Short, But Aggressive Illness’

Getty Victor Willis.

The wife, lawyer, and entertainment executive of Victor Willis, Karen Huff-Willis, announced her husband’s death on his official Facebook page to his 164,000 followers.

The statement included a seemingly fairly recent picture of Willis, smiling in his Village People policeman costume.

Huff-Willis’ short statement read, “It is with profound sadness that I must announce the death of my husband, VICTOR WILLIS. Victor passed away on Tuesday June 30, 2026 as a result of a short, but aggressive illness. The family request privacy at this time of great loss.”

Willis’ fans and followers immediately headed to the post’s comments section. There, they expressed their grief and sent their condolences regarding the sad news of his death.

Fans Hail Willis as ‘Village People’s Driving Force’

Getty Victor Willis (bottom left) with Village People.

The comments section of the Karen Huff-Willis’ post about Victor Willis’ passing is teeming with fans, followers, and friends of the star expressing their thoughts and sharing their memories of him.

One person wrote, “I used to chat with Victor on the corner of Haight & Fillmore in San Francisco, during some of his darkest days in the mid-80s. He was always friendly. RIP.”

Another fan commented, “All my condolences from France. YMCA was the first single I bought and Cruisin’ my first LP. I’ve always loved Victor’s voice. Victor was Village People driving force.”

Someone else said, “Sorry for your loss and to read this, [h]is mom is my mother’s niece, we grew up in san francisco together, I was blessed to see him when he came to Lake Charles and go back stage to talk..So sorry..”

Finally, one Facebook user wrote a lengthy tribute that said, “I am so Sorry for your loss!! Prayers for You your family and the band. He brang us all so much Joy and so many Memories thru most of our lives. He was so good to reply to his fans on his pages. His music will live on forever!! I listened to YMCA today on the radio. Thank You Victor Willis for all the Happiness you brang too so many. I was lucky enough to see him and the Village People perform last summer. You will be missed by soo many!!! RIP.”

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of Village People icon Victor Willis at this upsetting time. He will never be forgotten. May he rest in eternal peace.

Village People’s discography was courtesy of Discogs and some of his personal info was courtesy of IMDb.