The Village People Attend Funeral of Late Singer Wearing Iconic ‘Y.M.C.A.’ Outfits

Victor Willis, lead singer of legendary music group the Village People, passed away on June 30 after a brief illness.

Known as the group’s police officer, Willis was 74 years old.

A Fitting Funeral

On July 21, People reported that the surviving members of the disco group paid tribute to the singer by attending his funeral.

The men were not dressed in the traditional funeral attire of black suits. Instead, they wore their stage outfits, costumed as a cowboy, construction worker, solider, etc.

As fans know, the group has worn those outfits for decades, through several incarnations.

Their onstage personas became woven into the fabric of pop culture thanks to their music videos for such hip-swaying disco classics as “Y.M.C.A.”

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Tribute to Willis

The members of the Village People paid their respects to Willis while attending his funeral.

As People reported, founding band member Felipe Rose “wore the traditional attire of a Native American chief.”

Rose, whose ancestry is Indigenous American, has been criticized in the past for cultural appropriation due to costuming himself in a large feathered headdress; however, he has steadfastly refused to bow to pressure, and has maintained the look.

At Willis’s funeral, Rose appeared in costume, with a “cascading headpiece, plus a sleeveless brown top and trousers.”

David Hodo, a.k.a. the band’s construction worker, was recognizable from his white hard hat. Also in attendance was Alex Briley, known for dressing like a member of the military. “For Willis’s funeral, Briley returned to his roots, donning a camo work shirt and matching pants, tucked into his boots, plus an army hat,” People noted.

Randy Jones, the group’s cowboy, was attired in his usual cowboy hat, accented with leather gloves, neckerchief and chaps.

A ‘Short, But Aggressive Illness’

Willis, who sang lead vocals on the band’s hit songs, was known for dressing as a police officer.

On June 30, the late singer’s wife, Karen Huff-Willis, announced his passing via Facebook.

“It is with profound sadness that I must announce the death of my husband, VICTOR WILLIS. Victor passed away on Tuesday June 30, 2026 as a result of a short, but aggressive illness,” Huff-Wills wrote in a brief statement. “The family request privacy at this time of great loss.”

A String of Hits

“Village People is one of the most iconic music groups in the world,” states the band’s official website. “Their music has become part of the international songbook. The group’s hits are featured in dozens of major motionpictures, on Broadway, in commercials and in ‘Village People Party’ slot machines. Of course, ‘Y.M.C.A.’ (along with its dance) is played at almost every party, wedding, bar mitzvah, and sporting event in the universe.”

The Village People have remained an ongoing performing act, with original members replaced by new recruits as the years passed.

However, the group’s recording career peaked in the late 1970s, when the Village People racked up a string of hits led by “Y.M.C.A.,” which quickly came to be embraced as a gay anthem.

Other hits during that era include “In the Navy” and “Macho Man.”