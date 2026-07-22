Sharon Osbourne Wants ‘Ozzy Day’ to Become an Annual Tribute

Sharon Osbourne shared with fans how her late husband would like to be remembered on the first anniversary of his death. The Black Sabbath frontman passed away on July 22 at the age of 76 from complications from heart disease and Parkinson’s.

Birmingham Honors the Rock Icon With ‘Ozzy Day’

To commemorate his death, a day is being held for him in his hometown of Birmingham for the first time this year. “Ozzy Day” will include a free program of music, memories, and tributes to the metal icon while paying homage to his roots.

“Ozzy Day” also has a special meaning for his family and fans, as it’s where he played his final show with Lamb of God, Tool, Mastodon, Alice in Chains, Guns N’ Roses, Halestorm, Gojira, Slayer, Pantera and Metallica. The event also raised money for Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital’s charity and Acorns Children’s Hospice.

Sharon Osbourne Reflects on Ozzy’s Lasting Legacy

His family is also speaking out about their feelings now that a year has passed. Sharon spoke to BBC Radio WM this morning and shared how the former star would like to be remembered.

“As Ozzy would say, ‘When you remember me, just crank up the music really loud as you can get it, and just head bang.’”

She also remembers him as “authentic,” “genuine,” “funny,” and someone who never tried to be anything other than what he was. Sharon is also committed to continuing to find a cure for Parkinson’s, as it was a cause close to Ozzy’s heart and he wanted to give back. His former wife also hopes that “Ozzy Day” will become an annual event.

“This is the home of metal,” she said about Birmingham. “It’s Ozzy’s home; it’s where he was born, what he loved, and ‘Ozzy Day’ wouldn’t work anywhere else. He loved this city; he loved its people.”

His daughter, Kelly Osbourne, is also sharing her thoughts one year after his passing, and Sharon posted a touching tribute on Instagram.

Ozzy Osbourne Never Wanted to Give Up

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An interview with People in 2022 revealed how the Prince of Darkness wanted to be remembered after he’d been diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019. One of the most noteworthy things he said during the interview was that “survival is my legacy.” He refused to throw in the towel just because he was 73 and said that it motivated him to keep going. His fans still wanted to buy records and see him even years after his prime.

“I mean, if my career had gone down the toilet and I knew it was the end, I’d be pretty miserable. Never give up. If you’ve got a passion for something, you’ve got to find a way around it to carry on the passion,” Ozzy said at the time it was published.

He also told The Guardian he’d like to be remembered for his work with Black Sabbath in 2018 and mentioned his hometown, so it’s fitting that “Ozzy Day” would be held there. His final performance was on July 5 in his hometown, only a few weeks before his passing.