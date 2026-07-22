Oasis Just Overtook The Beatles For Bestselling Studio Album

Oasis just earned a very unique place in music history. Oasis‘ 1995 album “(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?” officially became the U.K.’s bestselling album of all time, unseating The Beatles for the distinction.

The refreshed rankings were released as a compilation of pure sales and streaming figures over the past decade. Official Charts Company, responsible for compiling the U.K.’s weekly albums and songs charts, released the rankings as a part of their 70th anniversary celebrations.

The Refreshed Rankings for 2026

Two compilation albums take the top of the overall list: Queen’s “Greatest Hits” with 7.8 million chart units and ABBA’s “Gold” hits album at 7.1 million chart units. The sophomore album from Oasis is number 3 with 6.2 million chart units, making it the highest studio album ranked on the list. Its surge on the charts is largely responsible for the Manchester rock band’s reunion tour last year and adoption of their hit “Wonderwall” as the unofficial anthem for England’s World Cup plight this summer.

The album unseated The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” which currently holds 5.6 million chart units. The rankings were last compiled in 2016, when the album last held the title.

The only album released in the 21st century to make the top ten is Adele’s “21,” released in 2011 and boasting 5.7 million chart units. The most recent album to land on the chart, Ed Sheeran’s 2017 album “Divide,” made it to number 13 on the list with 4.5 million chart units. The album also boasts the status as the U.K.’s most streamed album of the 2010s.

A Little Oasis History, and Present

“(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?” is also home to hits “Don’t Look Back In Anger” and “Champagne Supernova.” The album spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart when it was released, ultimately leading to their breakthrough to American audiences that made them one of the decade-defining acts.

Oasis went on their first international tour to Japan in 1994 as part of their “Definitely Maybe” tour. They played 5 dates across Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya. While the “Definitely Maybe” tour did include tour stops in the United States and Canada, the band stuck mostly to Europe.

The Britpop sensation’s legacy doesn’t end at the breakup, however. The band officially broke up in August 2009 following an altercation between brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher backstage in Paris. The fight led Noel to quit, and the band went on a 16-year hiatus. The Gallaghers ended their feud to launch the sold-out Live ’25 tour when they took the stage together for the first time in Cardiff, Wales, on July 4, 2025.

The Live ’25 tour retraced some of their most successful tour stops from their history, including dates in Japan. Liam Gallagher also confirmed that Oasis will tour in 2027, but with one major caveat: no new music.

Gallagher went on to say that there would be far too much pressure for new music from Oasis to sell in huge quantities. “I’m not prepared for the criticism if it doesn’t sell 100 million copies in the first hour, cure bad breath and constipation for the nation, if it doesn’t turn back time for Cher,” he said. “Let’s just go to some gigs and be happy.”