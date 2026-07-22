Cast Revealed for ‘Family Guy’ Spinoff ‘Stewie,’ Will Feature Two ‘SNL’ Veterans

A few months back, the Fox network announced plans for a spinoff of “Family Guy,” the hit animated series that will debut its 25th season in early 2027.

Set to be titled “Stewie,” the series will focus on devious toddler Stewie Griffin, voiced by series creator Seth MacFarlane.

Now, Fox is revealing the voice cast for the highly anticipated spinoff, which will include a couple of voices that will be familiar to fans of “Saturday Night Live.”

Thompson and Bayer Head the Cast

Deadline is reporting that Kenan Thompson and Vanessa Bayer have joined the “Stewie” cast.

Thompson is certainly no stranger to “SNL” viewers, given that he’s been a member of the cast for 23 seasons, and is expected to return in the fall for his 24th. He’s already made it into the record books as the longest-tenured member of the cast in the show’s history.

Bayer joined the cast in 2010 for Season 36, and stuck around for seven seasons before departing in 2017.

Stewie Goes Solo

The spinoff will focus on Stewie’s adventures outside the Griffin household.

“After getting the boot from his old preschool, Stewie is forced to enroll in a new one that’s not exactly top-of-the-line,” states the logline.

“It’s attended by a handful of kids he doesn’t know, and a 75-year-old class turtle with a half-cocked theory on just about every subject,” the logline continues. “Stewie’s miserable, the other kids are miserable, and even the turtle is miserable … until Stewie begins rolling out his trusty array of devices to take them anywhere in space and time, turning every boring day at school into an insane and surreal adventure.”

The ‘Stewie’ Gang

MacFarlane will be doing double duty by voicing Stewie in both the spinoff and the originals series. He’ll also voice a new character named Bean, described as “Stewie’s man-of-very-few-words classmate who was dropped on his head one too many times.”

Mike Henry, who voices numerous “Family Guy” characters, will portray BJ, Stewie’s gossipy new classmate, and son of the Griffins’ neighbor Bruce, also voiced by Henry.

Thompson voices Royal, “one of Stewie’s new friends who’s got a ‘Hell no’ attitude about the hazards of Stewie’s adventures.”

Bayer will voice Morgan, Stewie’s teacher, “who should probably spend more time watching the kids, and less time partying.”

Melissa O’Neill of “The Rookie” will make her animation debut as Wanda, “Stewie’s intellectual soulmate and object of affection.”

Finally, Jessica Lee will voice Caroline, “a wannabe influencer and Stewie’s formidable classroom nemesis,” while Aaron Lee will voice the turtle, named Skunk.

Seth MacFarlane Is Taking a Hands-Off Approach

The spinoff was created by MacFarlane and Kirker Butler, who will serve as executive producer with Kara Vallow.

In a statement he issued to Variety back in March, MacFarlane jokingly assured fans that he wouldn’t be doing much in a behind-the-scenes capacity.

“I’d like to thank Fox for this incredible opportunity, and I’m excited to start pretending I’m collaborating closely with them on the show,” quipped MacFarlane.

Butler added, “I am honored and humbled that Seth, 20th Television Animation and Fox have trusted me with one of the most iconic animated characters in the history of television. I have known Seth for more than two decades, worked with him on half a dozen projects, and I am hopeful this is the one where he finally learns my name.”

When Will ‘Stewie’ Make Its Debut?

While a premiere date has yet to be announced, “Stewie” is expected to premiere on Fox during the 2027-2028 TV season.