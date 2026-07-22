Paul Wesley Opens Up About Reuniting With Nina Dobrev Nearly a Decade After ‘The Vampire Diaries’

Paul Wesley is returning to the screen with Nina Dobrev, and the actor says the reunion has been years in the making.

During an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Wesley reflected on reuniting with his former “The Vampire Diaries” co-star for the upcoming series “You Deserve to Know.” The actors last worked together when Dobrev returned for the show’s 2017 finale, making the new project their first collaboration in nearly a decade.

Paul Wesley Says the Right Project Took Time

Speaking on “Call Her Daddy,” Wesley explained that he and Dobrev had talked about working together again for years but never wanted to force a reunion.

“We kept saying we should do something,” Wesley said, explaining that the pair would revisit the idea over the years before finally finding a project that felt right.

He added that “You Deserve to Know” ultimately became the opportunity they had been waiting for.

Why They Chose Not to Play Another Couple

Wesley also revealed that he and Dobrev intentionally decided not to play romantic partners in the new series.

Speaking on “Call Her Daddy,” he explained that both actors wanted to protect what fans loved about Stefan and Elena’s relationship on “The Vampire Diaries” while giving viewers something new.

“We wanted to create a new dynamic,” Wesley said. “We offered something new to the fans where we’re still interacting on screen but it’s in a different capacity.”

The Friendship Has Only Grown Stronger

Wesley also reflected on how his relationship with Dobrev has evolved since their early days filming “The Vampire Diaries.”

During the interview, he acknowledged that the two didn’t always see eye to eye at first but said they’ve developed a close friendship over the years.

“I absolutely adore her,” Wesley said while discussing their longtime bond.

Now, after nearly a decade away from sharing the screen, Wesley said he’s excited for fans to see them together again in a completely different story.

Getty