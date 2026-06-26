2 ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Stars Reunite for New Hulu Mystery Series

“The Vampire Diaries” leads Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley will be reuniting to star alongside each other once again in Hulu’s new series, “You Deserve to Know.” The drama mystery series is adapted from the book of the same name by Aggie Blum Thompson, and is a project from Alex Cooper‘s Unwell and Aaron Kaplan‘s Kapital Entertainment, which is now at Hulu for “development in a competitive situation,” Deadline reports.

Fans React to ‘You Deserve to Know’ Announcement

The announcement for the series was made on Thursday, June 25. After Deadline reported the news, both Dobrev and Wesley took to Instagram to share their thoughts. Posting a screenshot from the article, Wesley captioned the Instagram post with a message expressing his great excitement. “Secrets out! Thrilled to be partnering again with @nina both on screen and as executive producers on ‘You Deserve to Know,’” he wrote. He also tagged Hulu, Kapital Entertainment, and Unwell.

Fans flooded the comment section with their thoughts, and the top comment was from Dobrev, who wrote, “Some partnerships have eternal life.” Her comment has been liked over 25,000 times in nine hours.

Getty Paul Wesley, Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder in 2010

“My stelena heart is gonna heal a little bit????,” as a fan wrote, referring to the pair’s characters, Elena Gilbert and Stefan Salvatore, from “The Vampire Diaries.” Wesley and Dobrev’s characters were a couple on the hit CW series, before Elena fell in love with Stefan’s brother, Damon Salvatore, played by Ian Somerhalder. This dynamic created one of the most interesting and complicated love triangles on television.

Fans fondly remember both stars from the show; Wesley was part of it for eight seasons, while Dobrev left after season six. Seeing them together again is a big moment. “The best duo!!!!” another person shared. Other reactions include, “STELENA FOREVER,” “AAAHHHHHH!!!! As the biggest Dobsley/Stelena fan this is EVERYTHING!!,” and “We’re so ready for this! Congratulations.”

Everything to Know About ‘You Deserve to Know’

The synopsis for the series is outlined by IMDb and reads: “Based on the novel by Aggie Blum Thompson. Follows three suburban couples who are neighbors and best friends. When one husband is murdered, a shocking trail of secrets is revealed.” Dobrev and Wesley will also take on executive producer roles.

Dobrev shared her thoughts in an Instagram post of the announcement. In the caption, she wrote, “I’ve been waiting to share this one. @paulwesley and I are reuniting to executive produce and star in ‘You Deserve to Know’. We fell in love with this novel and getting to help shape its adaptation from both sides of the camera has been incredibly exciting. So grateful to our partners at @hulu, @unwell, @alexandracooper and @kapital_entertainment. Let’s do this!!!!!”

Reactions on her post include, “Finally we can talk about it,” “My Dobsley/Stelena heart is SO FULL rn,” “My dream has come true!! Finally, after a long wait, I’m so excited to see you all together again,” and “I love this friendship.” Judging from the comments on their posts, this is a project that their fans are eager to get behind.