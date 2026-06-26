Janice Dean Announces Emotional Exit From ‘Fox & Friends’ After 22 Years Due to MS Battle

After more than two decades of delivering the forecast on “Fox & Friends,” Janice Dean is saying goodbye. The longtime Fox News meteorologist announced that she is stepping away from the morning show after her multiple sclerosis (MS) symptoms progressed. The longtime meteorologist shared an emotional message about the difficult decision to step away and thanked viewers for supporting her throughout her 22-year career.

‘The War Is Inside Us’

The meteorologist made the big announcement on June 25, sharing the news in a social media post to her followers. After 22 years on “Fox & Friends” and working with FOX News, she has to step away from the morning show due to complications stemming from MS, which she was diagnosed with in 2005.

In the video, Dean said, “For those living with MS, the war is inside of us. We may look fine, but our immune system is attacking the brain, the spinal cord, and sometimes the optic nerve. We are left with permanent scars, but ones you can only see on MRI imaging.”

While Dean was “able to handle the early mornings, the many hours on my feet, and the stress of broadcasting live” for a while, she said she started “increasingly feeling” her symptoms as time went on.

Sadly, Dean went on to say that her symptoms have “progressed to the point that I can no longer continue working in my role.” The 56-year-old said her doctors agree that stepping away was necessary for her health.

In a weather pun, Dean ended the message, “So, maybe I’ll call this my mostly sunny goodbye — because for every goodbye, there’s always the next hello and maybe the chance to meet again one day in a different place at another time.”

Dean Diagnosed Early

According to the Mayo Clinic, MS is a chronic autoimmune disorder that causes the breakdown of the protective covering around nerve fibers. This will interrupt communication between the brain and the rest of the body. There is no cure for the disease.

In the video, Dean noted, “Thankfully, I was diagnosed early, and I’ve been on different therapies over the last two decades.”

She went on to say that her time at “Fox & Friends” was a “pivotal part” of her life for the last 22 years. Dean thanked her colleagues, as well as the viewers who watched “through the good times and the bad, the dark clouds and the sunshine.”

She added, “Take good care of yourselves. Be well. God bless you all and thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Co-Hosts React to News

After sharing the news on social media, Dean’s friends, family, coworkers, and fans all jumped on social media to share their love for her.

Steve Doocy, co-host on “Fox & Friends,” wrote, “Twenty + years of early mornings, laughs, and everything in between — and you never once stopped showing up with your whole heart. This isn’t an ending, it’s the beginning of something better, where YOU get to set the schedule. No alarms, no rush — just rest, healing, and the next beautiful chapter. I’ll be cheering you on every step of the way, just like always. Friends forever, no matter what building we’re in. ❤️”

Another co-host, Ainsley Earhardt, wrote, “Oh JD – we will miss you. I am wishing you so much happiness and good health. I will reach out to you via text,” and Carley Shimkus wrote, “Love you endlessly and so grateful to call you a forever friend. You are the most special person and will always be our sunshine. Thank you for being you – an inspiration to us all ❤️.”