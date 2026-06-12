Former Co-Star Gives Update on Christina Applegate Amid ‘Very Hard’ MS Battle

It’s been over 25 years since they played siblings on “Married… With Children,” but David Faustino and Christina Applegate remain close friends. In a new interview, Faustino gave a rare update on Applegate as she continues her battle with multiple sclerosis. While the journey has been “very hard,” he said the Emmy-winning actress has managed to hold onto the same sharp wit and sense of humor that fans have loved since her days as Kelly Bundy.

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Faustino played Applegate’s younger brother in “Married… With Children.” He talked with US Weekly, revealing the actress still has her signature humor as she battles MS.

He said, “It’s been very hard for her, but she does keep her humor,” calling her MS diagnosis “a real blow.”

Faustino, 52, went on to say that Applegate, 54, has had a “dry, sarcastic sense of humor since the moment I met her.” Despite this serious health battle that recently left her hospitalized, he said, “nothing has changed.”

He confirmed that the “Dead to Me” star is still “extremely sarcastic” and “extremely dry.”

The voice actor went on to say, “She gets through this with some humor, and that’s kind of her way that she moves through it.”

Faustino stated he’s been “a support” to Applegate since she announced her diagnosis in June 2021, and he’s in regular contact with her.

He said, “I do a lot of visits with her. A lot of texting, a lot of checking in. A lot of funny just crap that we talk about. And that’s all I can do, right? Give her my love.”

It’s not all laughter, as he said they “do have deep convos” when they sit, but they “also keep the laughter [going] as well.”

Applegate and Faustino met on the set of “Married…With Children,” where they played Kelly and Bud Bundy. The sitcom aired from 1987 to 1997 on FOX and also starred Ed O’Neill and Katey Sagal as their parents, Al and Peggy Bundy.

Her Recent Hospitalization

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Back in April, Applegate was hospitalized in Los Angeles. At the time, she gave an update on her health.

On Instagram, she wrote, “Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes. Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick and I’m getting stronger and better every day.”

She added, “I’m taking a moment to focus on my health, but I’ll be back with more to say soon enough.”

At the time, Applegate’s rep wouldn’t confirm if the actress was hospitalized due to her autoimmune disease.

The rep told Page Six, “I have no comment on whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are. She’s had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast.”

Applegate has been confined to her bed due to ongoing pain. However, she does try to take her daughter to school.

She explained, “I want to take her; it’s my favorite thing to do. It’s the only time we have together by ourselves. I tell myself, ‘Just get her there safely and get home so you can get back into bed.’ And that’s what I do.”