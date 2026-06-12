See Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Reunite at Daughter’s Graduation Following Divorce

It’s been seven months since “Beverly Hills, 90210” star and “Dancing With the Stars” alum Tori Spelling‘s divorce from Dean McDermott. Despite their split, the two have remained friendly and are more than willing to get together for the benefit of their children.

They made that clear when the duo reunited for the high school graduation of their oldest daughter, Stella.

Tori and Dean Were Proud Parents at Stella’s Graduation

Tori and Dean — who also share sons Liam (19), Finn (13) and Beau (9), as well as daughter Hattie (14) — “were spotted celebrating their daughter Stella’s high school graduation together on Thursday in Southern California,” according to Page Six. Stella’s siblings also appeared to be at the event to celebrate their sister.

Tori “was pictured at the outdoor celebration wearing a white and cream boho sundress as Stella McDermott, 18, reached the milestone achievement,” per Page Six. As for Dean, he “was snapped taking pictures of their daughter during the commencement exercises, attending the event in a simple white t shirt and brown slacks. He was also seen cheering Stella on.”

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Beyond that, Page Six notes that “[t]he former couple also appeared to be chatting as they took in the commencement exercises, sitting next to each other.”

During the event, which saw Stella receive her diploma, she “beamed in a royal blue graduation cap and white flower lei. After walking, she posed alongside both her parents … on her high school football field to mark the occasion,” Page Six also pointed out.

“In one snapshot, Spelling, 53, carried what appeared to be her daughter’s blue graduation cap while making her way out of the event,” Page Six told the star’s fans. “The family appeared to have left together following the ceremony, with McDermott and Spelling walking side-by-side with their children.”

Tori Has Talked About Her Current Relationship with Dean

Getty Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott

Tori opened up to People in December 2025, and discussed the status of her relationship with Dean, who she married on May 7, 2006, after they met in July 2005 while filming the Lifetime movie “Mind Over Murder.” The star explained that she’s “so grateful” that she and her ex have been able to keep things on good terms.

“I watched families go through horror stories with the parents, and at the end of the day, you created beings because you had so much love between you,” she said. “We love and care about each other so much, and I was shocked just because I always read horror stories and everyone predicted it to be so messy, the divorce, and it was super easy and loving.”

Tori also told People, “We do family dinners, we do everything together, so it’s really good for the kids.”

That’s not to mention the fact that Tori shared a birthday post for Dean on November 16, 2025, writing, “Happy BIRTHday @imdeanmcdermott. Grateful you were born this day. We might not have gotten some things right in our past relationship but we got 5 THINGS ABSOLUTELY PERFECT! We created and are raising 5 kind, compassionate, and soulful humans. Humor beyond as well! Very proud to continue on this Co-Parent journey with you.”

In a comment, Dean replied, “Thank you for the wonderful post, but most of all, thank you for the 5 Little Rock Stars you gave me. They are our heart and soul. We DID that. I’m so blessed to be co-parenting with such a kind and compassionate human being. Love you T.”