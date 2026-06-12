Love Island USA Season 8, Episode 8 Recap for Thursday June 11, 2026:

Settle in. Because we are now in Day 8 in the Love Island USA villa!

Following the chaotic introduction of the new bombshell trio (Sol, Jen, and Caleb), Tuesday night’s episode plunged our remaining couples into a blender of secrets, flirting, and a fracture in the villa’s tightest friendship.

Melanie’s Tears From Sincere

The episode dropped us right back into the after effects of emotions from the Speakeasy. After Sincere finally confessed to Melanie that he had kissed new bombshell Sol, Melanie retreated to the couches on the brink of tears.

Aniya stepped in, doing everything in her power to keep Melanie from breaking down.

“You look beautiful. You’re handling yourself really well. It’s not even that serious,” Aniya insisted, literally pointing out the sky and the trees to force Melanie to look up and blink away the tears.

Across the garden, Sincere was sang a completely different tune to Zach and Bryce. Defending his behavior, he claimed he hadn’t felt desired in a long time.

“…Just wanted, bro. Sol’s pulled me, Sol’s actually giving me affection. Because with Melanie, I’ve had to do nothing but chase,” Sincere admitted.

Who Has Affection Anxiety?

Meanwhile, individual couple debriefs were happening all over the villa:

Kenzie & Corbin: Despite the presence of Caleb (who we learn is Kenzie’s type), Kenzie tried to reassure Corbin, claiming that while she did kiss Caleb, she could only think about Corbin during the moment.

Despite the presence of Caleb (who we learn is Kenzie’s type), Kenzie tried to reassure Corbin, claiming that while she did kiss Caleb, she could only think about Corbin during the moment. Trinity & Bryce: On the couches, Trinity initiated a heavy conversation about their lack of physical touch. She confessed that compared to the fast-moving couples in the villa, she felt they were lagging behind.

“I just want us to be affectionate. That’s what I want,” Trinity admitted in her confessional. “Hopefully our connection just grows even more. Because I do feel myself getting vulnerable and more touchy with him.”

Gabriel’s Confession and “Chisme”

The award for the most awkward conversation of the morning went to Gabriel, who casually informed Beatriz that he had kissed both Sol and Jen outside of a challenge. The conversation turned instantly sour when Gabriel wanted Beatriz to say what she felt about it.

“I’m going to do whatever I want. You clearly did do what you wanted… I’m glad we’re on the same page about that,” she shot back. In her confessional, she admitted to feeling completely foolish: “I didn’t expect him to kiss other people outside of challenges.”

The gossip train left the station immediately. Beatriz ran to tell Kayda and Trinity, while Gabriel broke the news to Caleb, Zach, and Bryce.

The real explosion occurred when Melanie approached the main group with a mischievous grin.

The moment she revealed Sincere’s secret kiss with Sol, the entire circle went completely haywire, screaming at each other to “shut up.” Trinity spoke for all of us at home, beaming: “Y’all, this is tea for me!”

The Two-Kiss Truth

LOVE ISLAND USA — — Pictured: (l-r) Sol Dean, Jen Terry — (Photo by: Peacock)

Bombshells Sol and Jen chat about the status of the couples saying they feel everyone is closed off. Sol gushed to Jen that she and Sincere were completely “enamored with each other,”

After the traditional avocado toast breakfast, the reality of the Sol situation caught up with Sincere. Sitting on the couch with Melanie, he finally admitted that the kiss wasn’t a one-time occurrence—he and Sol had actually kissed twice.

“Our connection is just gonna keep dying and dying because I can’t take all that,” Melanie warned, “I hate when people hurt my feelings.”

Sincere immediately backpedaled. Despite kissing Sol twice and having her watch them from the pool beds, he insisted he had no desire to actually explore a future with the bombshell.

“You just kissed her. So it’s confusing to hear, ‘No, I don’t want to explore with her,’ but upstairs you literally told me yes,” Melanie countered.

“Of course I wanna be with you. I only want to be with you. You’re my only connection… We’re gonna fix this,” he promised.

The pair shared a makeup hug and kiss, seemingly moving forward. But watching from afar? Sol and Jen.

Soul Ties and Zach’s Advice

The boys weren’t entirely convinced by Sincere’s sudden U-turn either. Bryce asked him point-blank if Melanie was just a backup plan: “Is she the second option?” Sincere claimed she wasn’t, but when Zach asked if his feelings for Sol were entirely dead, Sincere hesitated.

“I think it’s still like she’s on a buoy. The ship hasn’t sailed,” Sincere admitted.

“Of course I want to chat with Sol, and I guess that’s why we’re in this villa, is to go and explore other connections….” He said in his confessional

True to his statement, Sincere pulled Sol right back up to the infamous Soul Ties—no pun intended.

Melanie watched from the chairs as they walked off together. “He said he would put me first, but I don’t know. They’re talking again… and they’re probably gonna kiss again,” she predicted.

Melanie sought comfort from Zach and Kayda. Zach offered some advice: “Just let him do his thing. Just let him explore. Go pull a guy in front of him… I’m joking.”

Melanie then tells Kayda she’d be upset if they kissed again. Right on cue, Sol and Sincere kissed for a third time in Soul Ties.

Melanie, however, took that advice.

A Kiss on the Cheek For Now

LOVE ISLAND USA — Pictured: Love Island Villa — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Moments later, Melanie marched over and pulled Corbin for a chat to “Say Less.”

When Corbin asked about her current status with Sincere, Melanie checked out.

“We’re gonna worry about that later… I’m exploring right now. I think I haven’t done that, so I haven’t been fair to myself either,” she declared.

Corbin admitted he loved her independent vibe, but when he confidently leaned in for a kiss, Melanie successfully dodged it, granting him a polite kiss on the cheek instead. She noted she wanted to respect and speak to Kenzie first.

When Melanie went down to tell Aniya about the chat, she saw Sincere and Sol still wrapped up in Soul Ties. Blinded by frustration, Melanie declared that actions speak louder than words and prepared to march up the stairs to pull him for a chat.

KC quickly stepped in to intercept her before she caused a scene, warning her that she might witness something that would break her heart.

“Sincere does have some explaining to do, but going up there is going to make it worse,” KC noted in his confessional. “You’re not solving anything.”

Beatriz tried to soothe her by calling Sol just a “new shiny thing,” but a completely overwhelmed Melanie broke down and ran off in tears.

The fallout hit Kenzie next. After Kayda revealed that Corbin had actively tried to kiss Melanie on the beds, Kenzie’s guard went completely up. In the glam room that night, she whispered to Beatriz, “I’m just not into like… players, y’know?”

Kenzie subsequently pulled Melanie for a chat. Melanie laid out the entire conversation with Corbin, including the rejected kiss, and admitted that Corbin was her exact type and they both share similarities.

“I want Sincere, but it’s not working out, Kenzie,” Melanie pleaded.

Kenzie says, “I know. But it feels like you’re not even trying for him, though.”

Kenzie expressed deep hurt that her closest friend in the villa would entertain a boy she knew Kenzie had genuine feelings for without being transparent first.

The Bryce and Zach Plot

LOVE ISLAND USA — — Pictured: (l-r) Bryce Alakai Dettloff, Trinity Celeste Tatum — (Photo by: Peacock)

Just when you thought the villa couldn’t get any more complicated, Bryce threw a total curveball during a chat with Sincere.

“Obviously, Trinity is my number one. But I might talk to Kayda,” Bryce dropped.

For a quick history lesson: back on Day 2, Kayda took both Bryce and Zach to Paradise Cove before ultimately choosing Zach at the recoupling. Bryce admits the situation is a total structural nightmare. Trinity is close friends with Kayda, Kayda is coupled with Zach, and Zach is Bryce’s best friend in the villa.

Bryce pulled Zach to clear his conscience, confessing his lingering feelings for Kayda and announcing his plans to pull her for a chat. Zach initially laughed it off.

“Swear? Go for it,” Zach laughed, though his confessional revealed he felt incredibly awkward about his best mate targeting his girl.

Bryce then pulled Trinity to deliver his feelings. Attempting to reassure her while simultaneously keeping his options open. He also says, both she and Kayda were his exact type.

“I don’t want you to question anything with us. You’re a priority. You are my number one,” Bryce stated

Trinity’s response was blunt: “I’m not messing with it.”

“This is something I really want. If I wanted to pull somebody for a chat, I would’ve been done that,” Trinity fired back in her confessional, completely turned off by Bryce’s assumption that their relationship was destined to fail because he wasn’t her “traditional” type.

The episode cuts after their conversation. Tomorrow night, the playing field changes permanently as we get the highly anticipated results of America’s public vote. The bombshells are getting paired up by the viewers, and the fallout is guaranteed to leave the villa completely unrecognizable.

In Love Island USA history, when bombshells are paired up, the islanders must vote on whose ex-partner will leave.

Our couples remain:

Bryce and Trinity

Zach and Kayda

Corbin and Kenzie

Sincere and Melanie

Gabriel and Beatriz

KC and Aniya

Our newest bombshells getting paired up will be:

Sol, whose top three initially included KC, Corbin, and Sincere, but who has recently shifted her primary interest toward Sincere.

Jen, who made her intentions clear by kissing Gabriel in Say Less.

Caleb, who has quickly taken a liking to Kenzie

Could Melanie, Beatriz, or Corbin be going home?

Love Island USA airs exclusively on Peacock Sunday through Tuesday, and Thursday through Friday at 9 p.m. ET.