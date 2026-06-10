Love Island USA Season 8, Episode 7 Recap For Tuesday June 9, 2026: A Paint-ful Nightmare

Can’t talk right now, I’m in Fiji. Welcome back to Day 7, Love Island USA fans!

Tuesday night’s episode hit the ground running with a preview of the new bombshells making a wreck of the established couples. Ending in a jaw-dropping Speakeasy confrontation and the launch of America’s first interactive vote of the season.

Picking up right where the messy paint-splattered slumber party left off, the new arrivals divided the villa as they began their operations. While California bombshell Sol and Florida native Jen held court with the boys at the fire pit, North Carolina’s own resident cowboy, Caleb, pulled the girls to the daybeds.

For Kenzie, Caleb’s arrival felt like destiny. She previously confessed that a cowboy was her exact ideal type. She was visibly starstruck as he walked through the villa doors. Trinity wasted no time playing matchmaker, asking Caleb directly, “How do you feel about blondes with blue eyes?”

“Kenzie’s very pretty,” Caleb said, a sentiment Kenzie enthusiastically mirrored in her confessional: “Caleb is attractive… he has big muscles, he got some tattoos. And he knows my name.”

Love Island USA Christmas Presents

LOVE ISLAND USA — “Week 2 ” Episode TBD — Pictured: (l-r) Melanie Moreno, Sincere Nicholas Rhea — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Over at the fire pit, Sol and Jen wasted zero time grilling the boys about their current relationship statuses. Sincere, who topped Sol’s radar, admitted that his partnership with Melanie had its rocky moments.

“Me and Melanie have an interesting dynamic,” Sincere said, before Corbin chimed in to remind the group that Melanie was the one screaming during the night’s drama. Sincere agreed, labeling the behavior, “That’s a major red flag for me.”

Sincere confessed that while he wasn’t entirely over their connection, he felt it unraveling. He refused to sit around and dwell on the past when new opportunities were staring him in the face.

“Christmas presents are at my front door, am I just gonna look at them?” Sincere questioned in his confessional.

Meanwhile, Caleb pulled Sol and Jen to get their perspectives. Sol solidified her hit list, naming KC, Corbin, and Sincere as her top three targets.

Back in the dressing room, the psychological toll of the bombshells began to weigh heavily on the original women. Aniya admitted she was deeply upset by KC’s overly enthusiastic reaction to Sol and Jen. Melanie then shared an eerie, self-fulfilling prophecy with the group.

“I had a dream that a bombshell came in and stole Sincere, and she had green hair,” Melanie said. “A bombshell came in, and what color am I covered in? Green!”

Attempting to keep the peace despite the underlying panic, Trinity and Beatriz offered to give the new women a formal tour of the villa. Trinity said in her confessional: “You know, it can get very intimidating coming into a villa that’s already established with couples and friendships already. So I want them to be as comfortable as possible. Because they’re bombshells, they’re coming in to do what they have to do.”

Shifting Inches into Miles

The tour provided zero comfort for Melanie, and Sincere quickly pulled her aside for an incredibly tense post-challenge debrief. Sincere expressed deep embarrassment over her “ping-pong” kissing between him and Corbin during the blindfolded game. Melanie argued that she couldn’t see who was who. Sincere shut the excuse down, counter-arguing that she could easily feel the physical difference.

“Then the cherry on top? All they did was say ‘Caleb’ and you started jumping up and down,” Sincere added

Melanie defended herself, claiming she was only jumping because Caleb is Kenzie’s specific type, not her own. The argument left both individuals entirely misaligned on their connection

“I keep hurting his feelings… I’m not doing anything on purpose, but I think sometimes I guess I just do too much,” Melanie said in her confessional. Sincere’s outlook was far more cynical: “I keep giving Melanie these inches… and she’s taking those inches and pulling it as a mile.”

Simultaneously, a similarly tearful conversation was unfolding on the dock between Aniya and KC. Aniya confronted him over the jokes he made when the bombshells walked in, explaining how deeply they hurt her. KC apologized and insisted that he absolutely never wanted to make her feel bad. However, when Aniya pressed him for his thoughts on the new women, KC admitted he found Sol attractive.

“If we don’t have a connection or like a vibe, there’s no reason to end what we have going on,” KC reasoned, attempting to balance exploring with maintaining his foundation.

Soul Ties Mixed With Self-Sabotage

LOVE ISLAND USA — “Week 2 ” Episode TBD — Pictured: (l-r) Caleb McDaniel, Beatriz Alexa Hatz — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Following a tense night’s sleep, Day 7 brought a rapid of shifts across the villa, with multiple conversations happening at once.

First, Caleb pulled Beatriz for a chat. Moments later, Sol made a move by pulling Beatriz’s partner, Gabriel, up to the infamous Soul Ties area. A location historically reserved for only serious couples. Watching from the lawn, Trinity expressed her immediate disapproval to Aniya.

“But why are they in Soul Ties though? Soul Ties you’re supposed to bring somebody you really like in Soul Ties,” Trinity said, watching from afar with Aniya.

The location choice clearly worked. Gabriel laid the compliments on thick before leaning in to plant a kiss on Sol.

Down on the grass, Aniya and KC attempted to act as relationship counselors for Sincere and Melanie, but the peace didn’t last long. Zach pulled Jen for a chat, a move that his partner, Kayda, instantly noticed. “He’s trying to make me feel some type of way,” Kayda said to Trinity.

The villa’s other day 1 couple shifted permanently when Sincere pulled Sol for their highly anticipated chat. The two openly flirted and laughed about each other’s hairstyles. Melanie sat with the boys and Trinity on the couch, finally recognizing her part in the destruction of her couple.

“I think that I’m doing these things because I expect him to do these things, because I’m used to men doing these things,” Melanie said, identifying her patterns of self-sabotage.

Unbeknownst to her, Sincere was checked out. He confessed to Sol that he felt completely open to her arrival because his relationship with Melanie felt more like protecting her feelings than a genuine romance. KC validated this to Melanie on the daybeds, explicitly telling her she was self-sabotaging because a healthy connection with Sincere felt “too good to be true.”

But the realization came too late. Up on the terrace, Sol and Sincere locked lips for a kiss—and swiftly followed it up with a second.

KC Slips Up

In the midst of the afternoon chaos, a game of telephone sparked a brand-new fire between Aniya and KC. Aniya pulled KC for a chat after Sincere let slip that KC told him how ‘incredibly attracted’ he was to Sol, even comparing her to his ex-girlfriend.

“I feel like I haven’t done that to you,” Aniya said, “I’d rather you be upfront and tell me if you like this connection or if you feel like exploring.”

KC defended his record, maintaining he had been nothing but straightforward with her. “We literally built something up. It’s been a while now, and I wouldn’t just throw that away for a day,” he insisted, successfully de-escalating the panic as the two shared a reassuring hug.

As night fell, the bombshells continued their rampage. Gabriel pulled Jen for a chat that resulted in a kiss, after a small Portuguese lesson—a brutal development for Beatriz, who had earlier warned the girls that Jen was Gabriel’s physical type “to a T.” Meanwhile, Kenzie finally got her cowboy, sitting down with Caleb for a conversation that culminated in a romantic kiss, cementing them as a potential new power couple.

The episode reached its dramatic climax in the Speakeasy. Sol pulled Sincere for a second chat of the night, leaving a defeated Melanie sitting with the islanders. When her friends tried to offer words of encouragement, Melanie shut them down, “Don’t make comments because it’s gonna make me cry.”

Inside the Speakeasy, Sincere told Sol how much he truly enjoyed her company, and both admitted they liked each other. Right on cue, as they kissed, Melanie opened the door—catching them as they parted.

“So, what went on here?” Melanie asked, when they sat on the lounge chairs.

Sincere stated: “A little bit of everything.”

Melanie laid her cards on the table, expressing her true feelings to Sincere.

“I really wanna date you after this. I want to, like, have a date in South Street. It makes me so sad that I’m seeing you having a chat with people,” Melanie admitted, confessing that seeing him with Sol made her realize how badly she had messed up their foundation.

Back down at the table, KC asked Sol who did she chat with. After she answered Sincere she said, “Just because you’re coupled up here, at the end of the day, everyone’s still getting here,” Sol said. “It’s Love Island, we’re here to explore. You’re no one’s boyfriend or girlfriend.”

When Melanie asked Sincere directly if they had kissed, her smile entirely vanished once he said, yes. Attempting to offer a form of damage control, Sincere told Melanie, “No one can really compare to you, through the good that we have and the bad that we have.”

Melanie, visibly exhausted, looked at him one last time. “Do what you think is best for you,” she said flatly before departing.

America Holds the Remote

The screen faded to black just as narrator, Iain Sterling announced the launch of America’s first interactive vote. Fans will officially dictate which original islanders the three new bombshells must couple up with via the Love Island USA App.

Longtime viewers of the franchise will remember this exact structural twist from last summer (Season 7). In that instance, bombshells Pepe Garcia, Jalen Brown, and Iris Kendall were dropped into the villa and paired up by the public with Hannah Fields, Olandria Carthen, and Jeremiah Brown.

That specific public interference ultimately forced the safe islanders into a brutal elimination, resulting in the sudden dumping of Charlie Georgiou. Who happens to be original islander Zach’s older brother.

With history threatening to repeat itself, the original couples are officially on notice, and the next recoupling promises to completely alter the landscape of the villa.

Love Island USA airs exclusively on Peacock Sunday through Tuesday, and Thursday through Friday at 9 p.m. ET.