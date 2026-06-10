Andy Cohen Confirms A-Lister Uncovered ‘Summer House’ Reunion Leak

Bravo host and producer Andy Cohen confirmed that an A-list actress helped uncover an audio leak of the “Summer House” reunion in April. On the June 9 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen revealed that Bravo superfan Jennifer Lawrence provided information that helped investigators uncover who leaked the top-secret reunion footage online.

Cohen gave his “Mazel of the day” to Lawrence and thanked her for her help.

“Bravo fans are the best,” Cohen said on WWHL. “Y’all rode with us on this, and you knew that this was bad, that it was leaked, and you wanted to see it when we presented it. With the last reunion episode having aired tonight, I wanted to personally thank that super fan. That super fan is indeed Jennifer Lawrence. Her online sleuthing helped our team of investigators solve this mystery. Bravo fans are the most loyal and dedicated. Jennifer Lawrence — Oscar winner, you are at the top of the class.”

Andy Cohen Previously Teased a Bravo Super Fan ‘Came Forward’

The “Summer House” Season 10 reunion was highly anticipated after co-stars Amanda Batula and West Wilson’s shocking romantic relationship was made public. But shortly after the cast taped the painful reunion, audio from it leaked on social media. In one leaked segment, Wilson’s ex, Ciara Miller, could be heard calling her former best friend Batula a “snake.”

Bravo soon issued a statement to confirm, “An investigation into the recent leak of the ‘Summer House’ reunion audio has concluded that the audio was an unauthorized recording and distributed by an individual involved in the production of the reunion. As a result of the findings, appropriate action has been taken. There is no evidence that any member of the cast was involved in the recording of the audio.”

Cohen later dished on the investigation on his Sirius XM show, “Andy Cohen Live,” where he teased that a Bravo fan cracked the case wide open.

“They had investigators and they had…people analyzing what kind of device recorded [the audio],” Cohen said on his podcast. “And all I can tell you — and you will hear more about this later — but a Bravo fan came forward. A Bravo fan, who you’re gonna hear more about, cracked the case. [They] delivered crucial information.”

‘Summer House’ Star Jesse Solomon Reacted to Jennifer Lawrence’s Sleuthing

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While Lawrence is known as an Oscar-winning star of films such as “Silver Linings Playbook,” “American Hustle,” “Die My Love,” and “The Hunger Games” and “X-Men” franchises, she’s also a vocal Bravo fan. The news that she sleuthed out clues didn’t shock Jesse Solomon, one of the current stars of “Summer House.”

On WWHL, Cohen asked Solomon for his “immediate reaction” to the news that Lawrence helped Bravo producers solve the “Summer House” leak.

“It was just like, how did she do that?” Solomon replied. “But she’s on the inside, I guess, according to your explanation.”

Cohen confirmed that Lawrence will be back in the Bravo Clubhouse “eventually” and will talk about her involvement in the situation.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host added that he gives a lot of credit to fans like Lawrence, whom he noted reached out about her “Summer House” findings “while she was filming a Martin Scorsese movie, while she was on set.”